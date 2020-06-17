Roar in a rush to get Robbie back

Roar coach Robbie Fowler is currently in England, where he has been since the season paused.

BRISBANE Roar plan on having coach Robbie Fowler return to Australia as soon as possible as they prepare to restart their 2019-20 A-League campaign on July 19 against Adelaide United.

Liverpool great Fowler and his right-hand man, Roar technical director Tony Grant, remain at home in England after returning to the UK in late March following the suspension of the A-League season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with Football Federation Australia on Tuesday announcing that the season will resume on July 16 with a clash between Melbourne Victory and Western United at AAMI Park, Fowler and Grant will be rushed back to Queensland.

The pair will have to serve a quarantine period of two weeks once they arrive in Brisbane.

"We are working on getting them back here as quickly as possible," Roar CEO David Pourre said.

The Roar squad, the club's football department and select staff were also tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday at their Logan training base.

The squad is set to resume training on Thursday under assistant coach Darren Davies, and strength and conditioning mentor Nathan Sherlock.

The Roar have four regular season matches remaining, and are currently placed fourth on the ladder.

Their resumption game against Adelaide will either be played in Queensland, or in Sydney as part of a possible hub.

However, if border restrictions are eased to allow it to be a true home game for the Roar, the match is likely to be staged at Dolphin Stadium rather than Suncorp Stadium.

The season's remaining 27 regular season games will be played in a 28-day period ahead of the finals series.

Fowler’s Roar side will return to A-League action against Adelaide United.

FFA hope to hold the grand final on the weekend of August 22-23 but have until August 31 to play the decider.

FFA head of leagues Greg O'Rourke said there were "multiple draw options".

"The reason … is due to the fact that over the next few weeks there may be additional relaxations in border restrictions and travel movements in Australia, which may enable our clubs from Victoria, Queensland and South Australia to remain and play in their home cities, rather than relocating to New South Wales to complete the season," O'Rourke said.

"Regardless of which option we ultimately take, Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory understand that they will complete the remainder of their regular season matches in New South Wales."

O'Rourke said upcoming changes to the federal government's rules for crowds in stadiums should allow the season to be finished with fans at games.

O'Rourke was also confident the remainder of the season would be televised on Fox Sports.

"The conversations between Fox and FFA are now progressing fairly well," he said.

Each team will be allowed up to five substitutions per match for the rest of the season.