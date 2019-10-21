Roar great Henrique backflips on retirement plans

Brisbane Roar A-League great Henrique has put his coaching ambitions on hold to return to the playing field.

The three-time A-League title winner's top-flight career came to a premature end last season when a groin injury cut short what would prove to be his final season with the Roar.

The 34-year-old Australian-Brazilian livewire maintained ties with Roar by becoming part of the club's academy coaching staff, as well as an ambassador.

Stream every game of The 2019/20 Hyundai A-League season LIVE & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Henrique celebrates after scoring against Adelaide United last season. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes)

And while he's set to retain his Roar ambassadorial duties, Henrique will shelve the majority of his coaching duties next year to refocus on a playing career - at NPL Queensland level.

"After working with the Roar academy, I know that I inspired the lots of kids that are there, and they also inspired me again to keep going as a player," Henrique said.

"I have a lot to give back and I think it's best as well if I can go another season or two in the NPL, and give back to them as well.

"I'll help whenever I can with the (Roar) academy, and my role as ambassador will never end because I love the club and I know the club supports me whatever decision I make.

"Now I choose to come back to play again for another club … but I know Brisbane Roar will always be my home."

Henrique celebrates with Roar fans after Brisbane’s win over Western Sydney Wanderers in the 2014 A-League grand final. Pic Jono Searle.

Which NPL Queensland club that is remains up in the air, with Henrique putting himself on the market.

"Overall, I know the league is a good league. I've been watching it for the past six months," Henrique said.

"Football Queensland are doing a great job, and that's one of the reasons I want to come back because I see the league is stronger and stronger, and I want to be part of that as well."

Roar CEO David Pourre said Henrique would be "a part of the family of Brisbane Roar".

"I think it's wonderful that he still has a lot fire in the belly and wants to play and get back into the local NPL competition," Pourre said.

"He's got our full support and there's always the opportunities for him to participate in the academy.

"It's not a goodbye, it's giving him a greater opportunity to give back."

Football Queensland board member Rob Cavallucci said Henrique was inspirational.

"Henrique is a Queensland football great" Cavallucci said.

"For years as a Roar player he inspired all Queenslanders with a love of football. Today, Henrique continues to inspire young boys and girls with his desire to return to playing in the Queensland NPL.

"At Football Queensland, we recognise how the NPL is maturing and progressing as a competition. The commitment being made by Henrique to the NPL recognises this and we celebrate his contribution in the years to come."