Roar add more UK talents to the roster

The Robbie Fowler era at the Brisbane Roar has well and truly arrived with another UK talent joining the roster after the club already signed Roy O'Donovan.

Exciting central defender Tom Aldred will join Fowler's ranks alongside A-League grand finalist Roy O'Donovan ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

The English-born defender, who previously represented Scotland U19, met with Fowler and, like O'Donovan, says he was drawn to the new coach's energy and ambition.

"I'm buzzing about getting started at Brisbane Roar, it's a massive opportunity for me," Aldred said.

"I've always kept an eye on overseas leagues and it's been an ambition of mine to play abroad one day.

"I met with Robbie and he put in light what he is trying to do and it was something that really attracted me."

The Roar has also confirmed the signing of former Welsh youth international Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

The versatile 26-year-old arrives at the Roar after the spending the 2018/19 season at League One club Shrewsbury where he made 38 appearances, scoring three times.

Working with the Liverpool legend appears a drawcard too good to resist for many with Aiden O'Neill, Brad Inman and George Hills all expected to sign in coming days.

Roy O’Donovan is on the way to Brisbane. Picture: Ashley Feder/Getty Images

But Aldred insists the opportunity to play A-League was an equal factor in his decision.

"It's a very competitive league that has featured some quality players and it's one that I'm really looking forward to testing myself in."

The versatile 28-year-old joined Motherwell in 2017 on loan from Bury and has played across the UK.

The acquisition of Aldred and O'Donovan comes at a cost, however, with Nick D'Agnostino and Dane Ingham cut from Brisbane's list.

In a statement, Brisbane Roar FC said the club reached a mutual termination agreement effective immediately and thanks both players for their service.

D'Agnostino and Ingham's departures have lifted Brisbane's player cull to 16 since the end of a dismal 2018/19 season.