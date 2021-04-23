Menu
Roadworks are set to commence on a busy Gladstone thoroughfare next week and are expected to run until mid-June.
Roadworks to begin on busy Gladstone thoroughfare

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
23rd Apr 2021 4:09 PM
The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised Gladstone motorists that roadworks are set to commence on a popular thoroughfare.

The works will take place from April 27 on the Dawson Highway between the Breslin Street and Far Street intersection and will be from Monday to Saturday.

The works are expected to be completed by mid-June and operational hours will be from 7am to 5pm.

During this time, a temporary pedestrian path, lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

For further information about these works, contact the project team in Rockhampton on 4931 1500.

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit HERE.

