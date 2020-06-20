Roadworks: CBD upgrade to begin this weekend

A section of Gladstone’s main street will undergo a significant upgrade when council works expected to take around two months begin tomorrow

A SECTION of Gladstone's main street will undergo a significant upgrade when works expected to take around two months begin tomorrow.

The project involves the removal and replacement of road pavement and footpaths on both sides of Goondoon St between Tank St and Herbert St.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the upgrades were necessary for the long-term repair and redirection of underground water flows adjacent to the city's main street.

"These works will bring the road structure back to its full load-bearing capacity and allow safe access to all forms of vehicle traffic," he said.

"Not only will this revitalisation project provide an aesthetic upgrade to the heart of our city, it will also offer improved safety for pedestrians and motorists, create greater connectivity and improve access to nearby businesses, residences and schools."

Council will aim to complete works with minimal distribution to the community.

"Works are generally scheduled to be carried out between 6.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday, although some activities impacting directly on nearby properties may be undertaken outside of business hours," Cr Burnett said.

"Works will impact on entry and exit points to businesses, while some sections of footpath will close temporarily with signage in place to direct pedestrians and motorists.

"Council asks that residents and visitors follow directional signage located in the area."

The $1.28 million project is jointly funded, with the Australian Government's Roads to Recovery Program contributing $750,000.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said funding allowed councils to progress with high-priority projects using local knowledge.

"We want to see excavators and diggers in the ground on all sorts of projects right across the nation, especially here in Flynn" Mr O'Dowd said.

"Accelerating local infrastructure projects is vital for supporting jobs and local economies, more than ever before."