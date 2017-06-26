Roadwork alert: 23 more roads to avoid over the holidays

DUE FOR AN UPGRADE: Minor roadworks at O'Connell St, Barney Pt.

IT'S THE last thing the harrowed holidaymaker wants to deal with: you pack a week's worth of luggage, convince the kids to get in the car at the same time, beat the exodus of other families looking to escape the city - and then get stuck in traffic.

While some congestion is unavoidable at this time of year, we've done our best to ensure you don't need to spend hours in the car waiting for the all-clear from a crew of similarly haggard hi-viz-wearing helpers-out.

Gladstone Regional Council has advised locals traffic management measures will be in place on Captain Cook Drive at Agnes Water, including stop and go restrictions.

Here are 23 more roads to look out for (weather permitting) if you want to make sure you get to your destination in a safe and speedy manner*:

Bruce Hwy at Calliope: Intersection upgrades and highway widening at the Brendonna Rd intersection.

Bruce Hwy at Hut Creek near Ambrose: Construction of a new overtaking lane.

Bruce Hwy at River Ranch: Damaged guardrail has reduced the speed limit to 80kmh.

Bruce Hwy at Bororen: Widening and reconstruction of the highway, drainage improvements and intersection upgrades at Koorawatha Dr, Reedbed Rd and Scotts Rd.

Dawson Hwy: Five timber bridges between Calliope and Biloela are being replaced from now until June 2018, including Catfish Creek, Nine Mile Creek, Sheep Station Creek, Maxwelton Creek and Doubtful Creek.

Gladstone Monto Rd at the Boyne Valley: Reduced to one lane at the Many Peaks Range and access is restricted for vehicles larger than a body truck. Access between Monto and Gladstone for larger vehicles is available via the Burnett Hwy and Dawson Hwy.

O'Connell St at Barney Point: Footpath, pipe and kerb works followed by asphalting for a few weeks.

Flinders St, West Gladstone: Installation of bus set-down area to be completed this week.

Norton Rd & Bulburin Forest Rd at Boyne Valley: Grader crew in action from today for 2-3 weeks.

Shuck Rd & Tennis Lane at Bracewell: Grader crew in action this week.

Spresser Rd, Phillipies Landing Rd & Flinders Rd, Targinnie: Grader crew in action until the end of June.

Diglum Rd & Rowanlea Rd, Diglum: Grader crew in action for one week.

Cedarvale Rd & Clifton Rd, Boyne Valley: Grader crew in action for 2-3 weeks

Lowmead Rd, Lowmead: Maintenance for 2-3 weeks.

Gorge Rd, Lowmead: Gravel resheet, maintenance and drainage upgrade to be completed this week.

Matchbox Rd, Deepwater: Gravel resheet to be completed this week.

Claytons Rd, Lowmead: Gravel resheet to be completed this week.

