Roads to avoid on Botanic to Bridge day

GLENLYON Rd and Goondoon St will be the main roads out of action for tomorrow morning's Botanic to Bridge race.

Road closures will start from 5am Sunday with all affected roads expected to be reopened by 10.30am.

The 8km event begins at 7.30am from Tondoon Botanic Gardens and the 3km from 9am at Reg Tanna Park.

Average race times are 58 minutes (8km) and 22 minutes (3km). Road closures are as follows: