ROADS ROUNDUP: Four vehicles crash in one hour

IT WAS a busy shift for Gladstone emergency services last night, with two traffic crashes occurring within one hour of each other in the region.

TWO people were taken to Gladstone Hospital last night after a crash at West Gladstone.

About 10.35pm, Queensland Police, Fire and Emergency and Ambulance Service responded to reports of a two vehicle crash at Hanson Rd.

A QPS spokeswoman said by the time emergency services arrived, all occupants were out of the vehicles.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with sore necks.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and a spokeswoman said both drivers will be tested for intoxication.

About one hour later, police were called to another incident, this time at Callemondah.

Police and ambos attended the two-vehicle crash at Hanson and Red Rover Rd at 11.38pm, where two female patients with back pain were transported in stable conditions to Gladstone Hospital.