Roads must meet criteria to be state controlled: TMR

DTMR uses a six-point criteria to determine if a road should be owned by the state or council.

DTMR uses a six-point criteria to determine if a road should be owned by the state or council.

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed the key criteria that needs to be met for Glenlyon Rd and Round Hill Rd to be state controlled.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett is lobbying for the two busy roads to be controlled by the state.

The Observer published his pleas to the State Government in Tuesday's paper.

He also made it known that Glenlyon Rd was a key arterial road for trucks and that Round Hill Rd was the only main road to Agnes Water.

TMR told The Observer yesterday the department used a six-point criteria, as required by legislation, to consider if a road should be state controlled.

The criteria includes; the road has national significance, links to major regions, is part of the National Land Transport Network, caries traffic for a strategic function, provides access to a terminal or is essential for economic development.

A TMR spokesperson said Glenlyon Rd was state-controlled until 2006, when the Port Access Rd opened.

They said the opening of the new port road, built by TMR, superseded that section of Glenlyon Rd in terms of state significance and its role in the local network.

The spokesperson said any future requests from the council to transfer ownerships of the roads would be considered against the criteria.