Roads flood as drenching continues

MOTORISTS have been warned to slow down as wet weather causes traffic chaos across Brisbane and other parts of the state.

As a storm warning was issued for Brisbane on Thursday morning, there were reports of vehicles being stuck in the middle of the road on Vulture St, between Merivale and Grey streets, in South Brisbane, due to flash flooding.

The left lane of Vulture St has been closed, with traffic being diverted to Stephens Rd via the right lane.

Reports cars have become stuck in the middle lane at Vulture Street, South Brisbane due to flooding! An alternative route is recommended if you can! #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/jDI3PzmdyL — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) February 5, 2020

There is also a "large amount of water" across Kingsford Smith Drv near Schneider Rd, while a crash that happened earlier on the Gateway Mwy at Carindale northbound is still causing lengthy delays in the area.

Heading east on KSD in #EagleFarm there's a large amount of water across the left lane after Schneider Rd (Australia Trade Coast)#bnetraffic . pic.twitter.com/QMcywTJ2fZ — QLDTrafficMetro (@QLDTrafficMetro) February 5, 2020

Queensland Ambulance Service advanced care paramedic Kelsey Warner is urging drivers to show patience as they travel this morning.

"In the past couple of hours we've seen a single-vehicle crash on the Ipswich motorway at Goodna during heavy rain that required a patient transported to Ipswich Hospital.

Wet weather causing longer delays today with inbound traffic very slow on Stanley St, the Gabba. Avoid if you can. #BneTraffic pic.twitter.com/Gwmq5rb1MP — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) February 5, 2020

"Two patients went to Princess Alexandra Hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Gateway Mwy and a patient transported from a rollover on Gympie Rd in Petrie," she said

"We ask that motorists drive at a speed that is suitable for the conditions including keeping a larger distance and to please avoid any floodwaters."

FULL LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES

- Brisbane Rd at Ebbw Vale in Ipswich is also flooded, with water across the road just opposite the train station.

- Landsborough Hwy at Longreach and Corfield closed in both directions

- Cramsie Muttaburra Rd at Longreach and Tablederry closed in both directions

- Roma-Taroom Rd at Eurombah

- Maryborough-Cooloola Rd at Boonooroo Plains

- Wallumbilla South Rd at Wallumbilla South

- Eulo Toompine Rd, Eulo and Yowah closed in all directions