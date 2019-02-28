Menu
NEW SKILLS: Gympie paramedics Barrie Barker, Tracy Pirie, Linda Warriner and Ben Millington are training with Roadcraft. Troy Jegers
News

Roadcraft secure $5 million plus contract extension with QAS

JOSH PRESTON
by
28th Feb 2019 12:02 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

ROADCRAFT has secured a huge bonus for the Gympie region economy by inking a five-year extension on its driver training partnership with the Queensland Ambulance Service which is worth more than $1 million a year.

The driver education centre has added three more years to a seven-year partnership with QAS, followed by two one-year options set up for mutual agreement between both sides.

Roadcraft CEO Sharlene Makin said securing the tender was good news for the whole region from a business and economic standpoint.

"Winning this contract again for Roadcraft means we can continue to employ the number of people we employ, obviously it means a great deal of visitors from across Queensland come to Gympie all the time," Mrs Makin said.

"A lot of these paramedics love what we do so they then want to bring their young novice driver kids back with them.

"Having the contract to date has meant Roadcraft has been able to make a significant injection into the Gympie economy.

"We've done renovations in the office and the track, creating lots of work for Gympie contractors and suppliers. It has a big trickle-down effect and positive effect on the local economy."

Mrs Makin said the Roadcraft-QAS partnership brought 660 paramedics from all over Queensland to Gympie last year for various multi-day courses.

The Network Driver Trainer course gives high-ranking paramedics the qualifications to provide further driver training on site and creates a further link between Roadcraft and QAS.

QAS officer and NDT course participant Barrie Barker said the Roadcraft course provided paramedics with "continuous development" in a "massive part of our job".

