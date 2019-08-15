Road upgrades heap pressure on already difficult business

CROSSING THE LINE: Fordy's Spar Express owner Shane Ford is fuming after white lines were painted over parking areas.

CROSSING THE LINE: Fordy's Spar Express owner Shane Ford is fuming after white lines were painted over parking areas. Matt Taylor GLA150819PARK

SUN Valley business owners are furious upgrades to Rifle Range Rd have removed parking in front of their shops.

Fordy's Spar Express owner Shane Ford said he returned from two days off to see freshly painted lines out the front of the complex.

It's a move he said fixed something that wasn't broken.

Other business owners expressed concerns that passing motorists, especially those towing boats and caravans, could not access the convenience stores.

Mr Ford has owned his business for 20 years.

Fordy's Spar Express owner Shane Ford has been left fuming after new white lines out the front of his shop prevent motorists parking in front of the row of convenience stores. Matt Taylor GLA150819PARK

He said businesses were doing it tough without parking spaces being removed.

"There'll be a loss of income. Not only is it utilised by cars but trucks, boaties and caravanners because it's too dangerous for them to drive in here," Mr Ford said.

"If this (other car park) is full and they can't park here they're just going to keep driving up the road.

"I've been here 20 years next March and I've only ever seen one close call when an idiot came flying off the roundabout ... but that can happen anywhere, anytime."

The complex has a number of businesses including: a petrol station, hairdresser, fish and chips shop, liquor store and Fordy's Spar Express.

Fordy's Spar Express owner Shane Ford has been left fuming after new white lines out the front of his shop prevent motorists parking in front of the row of convenience stores. The white lines are believed to be part of a recent upgrade to Rifle Range Rd (PICTURED). Matt Taylor GLA150819PARK

Rifle Range Rd, which runs adjacent to the Philip St roundabout, has recently undergone works, which has seen the road cut.

Businesses owners along the strip said they were not consulted before the changes.

"It's just very silly. There's not enough parking as there is," Sun Valley Seafood owner Judy Myles said.

"We're getting so many more cars coming around the back of the shop because they blocked off the end of the road here (Rifle Range Rd).

"It's getting more and more dangerous."

State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher inspected the road yesterday.

Fordy's Spar Express owner Shane Ford has been left fuming after new white lines out teh front of his shop prevent motorists parking in front of the row of convenience stores. Matt Taylor GLA150819PARK

He agreed with shop owners' angst.

"That area out the front has always been a car park," Mr Butcher said

"Not only is that an extra parking area for them in what I believe is quite a safe place but the benefits of having that bit out the front is people coming by as they go fishing or caravanning.

"That's one of our major businesses on the weekend who have a lot of through traffic.

"To bung this on them without consultation, I'd be upset if I was them too."

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has been contacted for comment.