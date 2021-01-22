Road tripping comedians to bring laughs to Gladstone region

Eight shows, four comedians, one slightly dodgy car and limitless laughs.

If you need a good laugh to distract you from the “rona, back-to-school shopping, and the harsh realisation that 2021 hasn’t fixed everything 2020 broke”, then the Road Trippers have you covered.

Four Queensland comedians - Matt Ford, Anna Brennan, Ryan Anderson and Brendon Beltame - are hitting the road in a slightly knackered Prius to bring fresh jokes to everyone who needs a giggle.

The tour includes shows at Agnes Water on Saturday, January 30, and Gladstone on Sunday January 31.

Tour organiser Anna Brennan said Road Trippers was a welcome return to live performing.

“Coming out of a year where almost everything was cancelled, it’s great to be back on the road,” Ms Brennan said.

“Cancelling gigs isn’t just about lack of income, it’s also about lack of momentum. It’s hard to develop new material when you don’t have an audience to perform to.

“I’m so freaking excited to disgrace some stages up north.”

“We’re bringing some top comedy talent to regional Queensland, plus your first chance to see some new and emerging talent, and inviting local comics along for a guest spot at some gigs too.”

ABOUT THE COMEDIANS:

Matt Ford has been performing stand up comedy since his teens, after winning the 2010 National Class Clown Competition. He has since appeared at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Brisbane Comedy Festival and Adelaide Fringe. Matt has toured with the Aboriginal Comedy Allstars performing sold out shows nationwide. If you’re wondering where you recognise him from, he’s also a veteran TV comedy performer.

Anna Brennan has produced and performed at more than 50 comedy shows across Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne. She is an award-winning comedic playwright, and runs the Jester Guild stand up comedy course. Her comedic style has been described as charming, dirty and a little bit gross.

Ryan Anderson and Brendon Beltame are Jester Guild graduates - a bewildered Texan coming to terms with this strange southern land, and a jazz guitarist and singer riffing jokes instead of tunes for a change.

Road Trippers kicks off in Gympie on Friday, January 29, and will gather speed up the Queensland coast with gigs at Agnes Water, Gladstone, Yeppoon, Rockhampton, Blackwater and Bundaberg before heading to the big smoke for the finale at Birdees in Fortitude Valley.

All shows start at 7.30pm and tickets are $25.

For tickets visit events.humanitix.com and search for “Road Trippers”.