Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Road toll horror: Another driver dies

by Shae McDonald
27th Jul 2020 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A person has died after the car they were driving rolled and slammed into a tree west of the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Mundoolun Connection Rd at Boyland just after 11am on Monday.

The sole occupant of the car suffered life-threatening injuries but it's understood they died at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the person was driving along the road when the vehicle rolled and crashed into a tree.

Queensland police's forensic crash unit is now investigating.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

The incident adds to a horror few days on Queensland roads.

On Saturday, four young Queenslanders were killed in a horror crash at Advancetown, about 30 minutes' drive from Monday's incident.

An international tourist was killed on Fraser Island on Sunday when the car he was driving rolled on 75 Mile Beach.

Originally published as Road toll horror: Another driver dies

More Stories

editors picks fatal road crash road safety tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $5K funding boost supports men in regional CQ towns

        premium_icon $5K funding boost supports men in regional CQ towns

        News A Central Queensland Men’s Shed group will be able to better support men in the region.

        Gladstone’s most stylish baby has own signature look

        premium_icon Gladstone’s most stylish baby has own signature look

        Fashion & Beauty Miracle bub crowned most stylish in Gladstone poll.

        Council seeking feedback on skate park upgrade

        premium_icon Council seeking feedback on skate park upgrade

        News GRC will hold pop-up stalls from tomorrow so the community can have their voices...

        GALLERY: Residents spend Sunday relaxing at Marina

        premium_icon GALLERY: Residents spend Sunday relaxing at Marina

        Lifestyle Residents kick back at Marina event.