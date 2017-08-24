Road Safety Week: Share the Road

KEEP AN EYE OUT: Road safety is the responsibility of all road users.

DRIVERS, cyclists and pedestrians are being encouraged to watch out for one another as Gladstone enters day four of Road Safety Week.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said the theme for today was "share the road” and he said doing so was the responsibility of all road users, no matter which way they chose to make their way around the port city.

He said a significant cause of disagreements between cyclists and motorists was the notion of passing distance and he set out to clarify the rules surrounding the contentious issue.

"When riding two abreast, bicycle riders cannot be more than 1.5 metres apart,” Snr Sgt Goodwin said.

"When the speed limit is 60kmh or under, motorists must leave a gap of at least one metre between the vehicle and bicycle riders.

"When the speed limit is over 60kmh, the gap must be increased to at least 1.5 metres.

"Motorists passing bicycle riders are allowed to cross double white lines or painted traffic islands, but only when it's safe to do so.”

SPEAK UP: Road Safety Week runs from August 21 to Contributed

Snr Sgt Goodwin said it was important for drivers to remember that cyclists weren't surrounded by the same kind of protection afforded to someone driving a car.

"It's about being considerate and mindful of other road users,” he said.

"And that also includes pedestrians.”

Pedestrians made up 14% of Australian road traffic deaths in 2014, according to the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics.

While this represents a significant decrease from the 61.8% of fatalities made up by pedestrians in 1995, the reduction mainly occurred in the years up to 2004, and that number had remained stable since.

The pedestrian fatality rate for males was more than twice the rate for females in every year between 2008 and 2014.

The Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety recommends pedestrians dress in bright clothing, avoid texting or wearing headphones while walking, and never assume a driver has seen them.