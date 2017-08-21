Road Safety Week revs up in Gladstone with speed warning

SENIOR Sergeant Jamie Goodwin has a message for anyone using the road this week - look out for yourself, look out for other road users, and pay attention to the Fatal Five.

Gladstone's top cop delivered the message in the lead up to Road Safety Week, an annual state-wide initiative aimed at reducing deaths and injuries on our roads, which runs from today until Friday.

The Observer is taking part in the initiative by publishing a series of articles focusing on the Fatal Five - five potentially deadly behaviours that contribute to deaths and injuries on Queensland's roads.

Those behaviours are speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, driving while distracted, and not wearing a seat belt.

Sen Sgt Goodwin said while most people were aware of the dangers of speeding, they were often surprised by the extent to which travelling even a small amount over the speed limit could seriously increase the likelihood and consequences of a crash.

"More than half of all serious speed-related crashes happen when the vehicle is travelling at less than ten kilometres over the speed limit,” he said.

"In a 100kmh zone, your vehicle will travel 42 metres by the time you react to something, and then it takes another 56 metres to stop.

"Small increases over the speed limit significantly increase that stopping distance, and could seriously increase the ramifications of a crash and the injuries to everyone involved.”

Sen Sgt Goodwin said the "driving culture” around Gladstone was mostly good - but police were issuing a number of speeding tickets around school zones.

"Our children go to school five days a week, so it's important to always be careful,” he said.

"They're young, they can make quick decisions, and are often not aware of the consequences of making that split second decision of running onto the road.”