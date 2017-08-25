Road Safety Week: Fatigue a deadly factor

DANGEROUS FACTOR: Governments have installed warning signs and even roadside trivia games in order to keep drivers alert on the Bruce Hwy.

QUEENSLAND Road Safety Week is arriving safely at its destination today, with the spotlight on driver fatigue.

Along with drink-driving, driving distracted, speeding and not wearing seatbelts, driver fatigue is one of the Fatal Five behaviours responsible for a large proportion of deaths and injuries every year on Queensland's roads.

Gladstone Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said driving while fatigued should be taken just as seriously as other dangerous behaviours.

"Being awake for 17 hours has a similar effect on performance to having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%," he said.

"It may be an inconvenience for your trip to pull over and have a rest but the consequences and the ramifications of having a serious injury crash are far worse than pulling over and having a break.

"We see the consequences of people's choices on a daily basis."

FATAL: Fatigue is just as dangerous as other factors such as speeding or drink driving, says Gladstone's top cop. demaerre

Snr Sgt Goodwin said strategies some drivers used to "push through" fatigue, such as turning on music or winding down a window, were in fact signs those drivers needed to pull over.

"Winding the window down will not prevent you from getting fatigued - the only safe method is to pull over, have a rest," he said.

"That also goes for coffee.

"They're only temporary fixes and give you a false sense of confidence as to how you're actually travelling."

Five signs of driver fatigue