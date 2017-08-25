26°
News

Road Safety Week: Fatigue a deadly factor

Andrew Thorpe
| 25th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
DANGEROUS FACTOR: Governments have installed warning signs and even roadside trivia games in order to keep drivers alert on the Bruce Hwy.
DANGEROUS FACTOR: Governments have installed warning signs and even roadside trivia games in order to keep drivers alert on the Bruce Hwy. Mike Richards GLA010215CRSH

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND Road Safety Week is arriving safely at its destination today, with the spotlight on driver fatigue.

Along with drink-driving, driving distracted, speeding and not wearing seatbelts, driver fatigue is one of the Fatal Five behaviours responsible for a large proportion of deaths and injuries every year on Queensland's roads.

Gladstone Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said driving while fatigued should be taken just as seriously as other dangerous behaviours.

"Being awake for 17 hours has a similar effect on performance to having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%," he said.

"It may be an inconvenience for your trip to pull over and have a rest but the consequences and the ramifications of having a serious injury crash are far worse than pulling over and having a break.

"We see the consequences of people's choices on a daily basis."

FATAL: Fatigue is just as dangerous as other factors such as speeding or drink driving, says Gladstone&#39;s top cop.
FATAL: Fatigue is just as dangerous as other factors such as speeding or drink driving, says Gladstone's top cop. demaerre

Snr Sgt Goodwin said strategies some drivers used to "push through" fatigue, such as turning on music or winding down a window, were in fact signs those drivers needed to pull over.

"Winding the window down will not prevent you from getting fatigued - the only safe method is to pull over, have a rest," he said.

"That also goes for coffee.

"They're only temporary fixes and give you a false sense of confidence as to how you're actually travelling."

Five signs of driver fatigue

  • Excess blinking or yawning
  • Drifting across your lane
  • Gradual speed changes
  • Winding the window down
  • Turning music on or off
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  driver fatigue gladstone police road safety week

Producers struggle with DIY biosecurity confusion

Producers struggle with DIY biosecurity confusion

Producers struggle to understand requirements of the self-regulation

Should Gladstone consider changing Australia Day?

AUSSIE CELEBRATIONS: Conrad Ingra, Mick Eggmolesse, James Benjamine, Adam Bond and Tinoy Canendo celebrate Australia Day 2017 at Barney Point.

Will Gladstone follow the move of other Councils?

Long overdue move for the 4CC team

WIRED UP: Michael J Bailey checking out the technology in 4CC's new studio on Glenlyon St.

THE team at 4CC are putting the finishing touches on new building.

Special day for hard-working cancer survivor

SURVIVOR: Pat Perry has lead a team of volunteers to raise funds for Daffodil Day for all Queenslanders affected by cancer.

Pat Perry has led a team of volunteers to raise funds.

Local Partners

'Skip, jog, walk or hop' at PCYC Rainbow Run

Gladstone's PCYC Rainbow Run will be bigger, better and brighter!

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

PHOTO GALLERY: Muffin Break offers 10% 'superhero' discount

Muffin break is offering customers a 10% discount on their coffees if they order in a superhero voice.

Order in your toughest superhero voice to get 10% off your coffee.

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

ELISE Stacy, one of the new favourites to win The Bachelor, has revealed that she nearly quit Ten’s dating show earlier this year.

Wedded bliss a big bra-vo for Gympie Muster

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster's iconic Bra Bar marks anniversary

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Will she or won't she? Hayley up for an award

SELF MANAGEMENT: "my policy is if I feel like I can do something really creative today, I'll do the business stuff another time.”

Hayley Marsten to head to Mildura for awards.

LAND PARCEL CLOSE TO CBD

5 Murray Street, West Gladstone 4680

Residential Land - 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would ... $49,900

- 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would suit large home site* - Impressive 25m** street frontage - Walking distance to CBD, Marina...

Stunning location with Northern Harbour views

54 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 FORMAL OFFERS TO...

Nestled at the end of a cul de sac on a flat but elevated block is this stunner of a home. Built by local builder, Chris Allen, you will understand why this home...

The Ideal Family Home

6 Deborah Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 $329,000

With the hot weather on the way, why not stay cool this summer in this wonderful family home located in the ever popular residential precinct of Glen Eden..!

Pool... Shed... Location - This is the Dream Package!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $239,000

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different from the rest? Do you need a property that caters for entertaining, allowing different groups space...

GREAT FIRST HOME! SUPERB LOCATION...READY TO MOVE IN!

7 Capella Street, Telina 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in a quiet, leafy street on 748m2 block in popular Telina, this family home is inviting, beautifully presented and generously sized. * Offering a very...

PERFECT STARTER PACKAGE AWAITS NEW OWNER

74 Shaw Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $234,900

Located within minutes to the Airport, Primary Schools, Shopping Centres, Sporting Fields and Harvey Road Tavern this home built on a solid foundation is a great...

COMMERCIAL SHEDS PLUS HOME WITH POOL !

74 LORD STREET, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial - LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE ... POA

- LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE CBD - INCLUDES HIGH SET HOME WITH POOL, PLUS TWO SHEDS CURRENTLY USED FOR COMMERCIAL USE - THE...

CBD DEVELOPMENT SITE + HOLDING INCOME

22a Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial * 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME ... OFFERS INVITED

* 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME - RESIDENTIAL HOUSE AND OFFICE * RIPE FOR REDEVELOPMENT - ZONED COMMERCIAL WATERFRONT...

GREAT STARTER LOCATED IN A PERFECT POSITION

318 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $190,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Clinton awaits this 3 bedroom home on an approximate 720sqm block ready to be loved by a new owner. Within close proximity to...

SPACIOUS TOWN HOUSE IN HANDY LOCATION READY TO GO

26/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Town House 3 1 1 $135,000

It is rare that affordable three bedroom town houses hit the market. If you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to downsize, then here is the perfect...

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again