Road Safety Week: 13.7% admit to driving over the limit

CRACKING DOWN: Gladstone police are keen to get the message out about the dangers of drink-driving.

QUEENSLAND Road Safety Week enters its second day today, with Gladstone police keen to get the message out about the dangers of drink-driving.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said alcohol remained a major factor in traffic crashes, contributing to one in four fatalities on the region's roads.

"The ratio of people charged with drink-driving compared to the number of breath tests is decreasing... but there's still plenty of room for people to improve their behaviour,” he said.

Snr Sgt Goodwin said alcohol played a role not only in vehicular crashes, but also pedestrian fatalities.

"More than 30% of pedestrians killed on the road have a 0.05 blood alcohol level,” he said.

"Before you go staggering off into the night make plans for a safe way home, whether it's calling a taxi or calling a designated driver.”

SPEAK UP: Road Safety Week runs from August 21 to August 25. Contributed

The focus on drink-driving comes as new research from RACQ reveals 13.7% of drivers who took part in an RACQ survey admitted to driving while they thought they were over the limit.

Of those drivers, a further 46% admitted to taking a different route home to avoid random breath tests.

"What's most disturbing is these drivers know they're doing the wrong thing and are actively trying to get away with it,” RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said.

"They're not only putting their lives on the line, but the lives of everyone else on the road.”

Ms Ritchie said the RACQ was also concerned 31.4% of female respondents believed they could consume more than two standard drinks in the first hour and still remain below the 0.05% blood alcohol content limit.

"The guideline for women is they can consume a maximum of one standard drink an hour, so it's really worrying so many don't know their limits,” she said.