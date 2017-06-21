25°
Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey to blitz the Bruce

Sarah Steger
| 21st Jun 2017 4:30 AM
Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey to take week-long road trip along the Bruce Highway.
Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey to take week-long road trip along the Bruce Highway. Contributed

MAIN Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey is blitzing the Bruce - setting off today on a week-and-a-half-long road trip of Queensland's iconic coastal highway.

The 1,652km trip will journey from Brisbane to Cairns, and is set to include visits to many communities relying on the highway to prosper, part of which (the prosperity) is being created thanks to the jointly funded 10 year, $8.5 billion Bruce Highway Upgrade Program, which will support 2,394 direct jobs.

Media Advisor Dominic Geiger said the minister will be driving the length of the Bruce Highway, including the stretch south and north of Gladstone.

"That may include visits to towns like Benaraby and Calliope, however the exact time and dates of any visits are yet to be confirmed,” he said.

"This is a listening tour, and so if people see the minister out and about having a chat at the Bruce Highway, we want them to know we are happy to listen to their concerns regarding improving the road.”

Mr Bailey said, "the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program is being rolled out, successfully saving lives all the way up the Queensland coast, and I'm keen to not only see the work that is being done first-hand but also talk to people about our record roads program we're delivering announced in last week's Budget.”

The Bruce Highway continues to be a key priority, thanks to the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to continuously improving safety, flood immunity and capacity on our state's road network.”

Mr Bailey said some towns were still struggling with the devastating impacts of Cyclone Debbie, and he wanted to make sure they knew they had not been forgotten and that recovery projects were continuing as fast as possible.

"With the significant impacts from Cyclone Debbie felt earlier this year, funding of $105 million has been allocated across Queensland in 2017 - 18 to undertake restoration works,” he said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is delivering record funding for road and transport projects across the state as part of the four year QTRIP, which outlines close to $21 billion of investment.”

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bruce highway main roads and road safety minister mark bailey queensland

Local Partners

