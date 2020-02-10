Menu
Damage at Pacific Drive in Baffle Creek/Deepwater
Road ripped apart after heavy rain

Nick Gibbs , nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Feb 2020 6:30 PM
IT IS unclear when Pacific Dr will be repaired after bitumen was ripped apart during the weekend’s downpour.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett has urged drivers to be extremely cautious in the Baffle Creek and Deepwater area as several roads are damaged.

“There is also a lot of debris on most of the causeways and bitumen is broken and ripped up on a number of roads,” Cr Burnett wrote on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

Damage at Pacific Drive in Baffle Creek/Deepwater
Of particular concern is Pacific Dr, where the road has been washed out at Pearson’s Creek.

Cr Burnett said a long-term fix for Pacific Dr would be implemented once conditions allow.

At the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded more than 80mm of rainfall at Barnetts Rd, Baffle Creek.

Up-to-date road condition advice and weather warnings can be found at regionwatch.gladstone.qld.gov.au.

Gladstone Observer

