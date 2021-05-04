Menu
The men who bashed a tradie on the side of the M1 have pleaded guilty to the assault with one saying he regretted his actions.
Crime

Road rage regret: Men plead guilty to attack on tradie

Felicity Ripper
by , and Felicity Ripper
4th May 2021 2:47 PM
Jordan Baklas, 29, told reporters outside Brisbane District Court on Tuesday that he regretted the events that unfolded at Yatala on February 24, 2018.

Jordan Baklas has pleaded guilty to the bashing of a tradie of the side of the M1 at Yatala in February 2018. Picture: John Gass
Tradie Brock Prime suffered a fractured skull and a broken leg when he was bashed by Baklas and Jonathan Christopher Lawrence, 28.

Baklas on Tuesday pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Lawrence pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm.

Judge Michael Byrne adjourned the matter to May 14 when the pair are due to be sentenced.

 

Jonathan Christopher Lawrence, 28, has pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.
Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said she consented to their bail being enlarged, given they had "stringent" conditions.

She said the prosecutors would not proceed on an indictment which charged a third man, Ryan Hallifax, with grievous bodily harm.

He was discharged.

Mr Hallifax told reporters outside court that he was relieved.

Originally published as Road rage regret: Men plead guilty to M1 attack on tradie

