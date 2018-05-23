ROAD RAGE: Council's bid to save ratepayer's money

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett believes some of the council-owned roads should be controlled by the state government.

GLADSTONE Regional Council is done with spending money to upgrade roads it believes should be controlled by the Queensland Government.

Mayor Matt Burnett wants Glenlyon Rd and the main road into Agnes Water, Round Hill Rd, controlled by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

After lobbying TMR and road ministers for "years" CrBurnett recently instigated work to update statistics on traffic movements at Glenlyon Rd to strengthen the council's case.

Cr Burnett said the main arterial road used for trucks travelling from the south to the Port Access Rd should be under the state's control.

"The minister for main roads seems to get it but the bureaucrats at Main Roads don't want to increase the main road network," he said.

"Gladstone residents are forever picking up the bill so the state and national economies can benefit.

"We are very happy to be an industrial capital of Queensland ... we're very happy for exports to go through the port ... but we can't continue to put up with our ratepayers paying for upgrades to major sections of roads that really should be state controlled."

Glenlyon Rd was identified as a one of Central Queensland's worst this week when the RACQ asked residents to name and shame roads in desperate need of upgrades.

Peggy Sowden and Peter Hansen said Glenlyon Rd needed to be upgraded to four lanes to fix the "bottleneck" during peak times.

"Glenlyon Rd needs to be four lane all the way to Kirkwood Rd, not necessarily for just now but definitely for the future ... seeing as it's now becoming one of the city's major entry points," Mr Hansen said.

Cr Burnett said Round Hill Rd should also controlled by the state as it was the only road leading to Agnes Water.

He said if drivers turned right at the Round Hill Rd and Fingerboard Rd intersection towards Bundaberg, it was owned by the state. But if they turned left towards Agnes Water, it was council-owned.

TMR was contacted for comment.