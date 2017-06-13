Road issue not over for Agnes Water or Baffle Creek

UPGRADING an existing 4WD track through Deepwater National Park has become a flashpoint for the Agnes Water and Baffle Creek communities.

The cost of upgrading the road and costs for a new route bypassing the park were brought to Gladstone Regional Council yesterday.

The council was told it would cost about $3.2 million to lay gravel down plus maintenance costs, by Engineering Services director Paul Keech.

Alternatives to this were discussed by the council yesterday and during a meeting in August 2016.

They all involved a connection from Maude Hill Rd to roads in Agnes Water. The cheapest was $40 million with three others costed at about $45 million.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said this was not an affordable option for the council, the only way it could be done was through funding from the State and Federal Governments.

During the meeting he said the position of federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and member for Burnett Stephen Bennett should be made clear.

"There is no intention whatsoever to decimate or damage the area to a massive extent,” he said.

"National parks are to be enjoyed by all of us not just a select few.

"Everyone has a right to visit whether they have a 4WD or not.”

Discovery Coast Environment Group co-chair Amber Lowcock addressed the council during the meeting.

The concerns she raised were from an environmental point of view, about damaging trees and potential turtle rookeries.

She raised the point that this issue was not about Agnes Water versus Baffle Creek people.

Rules Beach resident Tony Bridges spoke at the meeting and was in favour of the upgrade.

On social media some people have suggested the road was to please developers.

A visibly emotion Cr Cindi Bush addressed these "hurtful” accusations and said they were not true.

She said the council was following the processes they were legally obligated to.

The decision by the council was to note the estimated costs and maintain their position from August last year.

Mayor Matt Burnett and Cr Trevor will now speak with both levels of government on funding for either option.