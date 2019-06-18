Road funds highlighted in Callide MP's budget response

Callide MP Colin Boyce is supporting the Theodore community in the fight against CQHHS to reopen their maternity services at the Theodore hospital.

THE Member for Callide has come out firing against the lack of Central Queensland road maintenance funding in the recent Queensland Budget.

In his budget reply speech, Colin Boyce said there was a "Brisbane-centric” focus in the budget, pointing out the $21million allocation of money to a bike way project for the South-East.

"The electorate's resource sector contributed $1.2 billion to the Queensland economy and yet the electorate barely rated a mention in the Budget,” Mr Boyce said.

"How can the Government spruik about its road infrastructure program when it is doing very little to address the maintenance needs of the road assets throughout the state?”

Mr Boyce raised the issue of Gladstone-Monto Rd, where last month a school bus contractor refused to drive on the road due to its poor condition.

"(The allocation) to bike ways in Brisbane could have gone to the (Gladstone-Monto Rd) where a constant stream of logging trucks, 50 a day, have smashed the road to pieces,” Mr Boyce said.

He also highlighted other projects across the electorate, including a 15km section of Monto-Mount Perry Rd and a 17km section of Mount Perry-Gayndah Rd.

Mr Boyce also highlighted the lack of funding for health services in Callide, questioning the amount of money spent to rename Queensland Children's Hospital instead of focusing on the Theodore rural birthing crisis.

The Member for Callide also pushed for the increase of coal-fired energy production across the state.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the recent Budget was "continuing on delivering for Gladstone”.

"We always said we'd deliver on health, education and job opportunities and that's what we are doing,” Mr Butcher told The Observer last week.