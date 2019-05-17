Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tyson John Tahana (front) copped a blunt reality check when he faced court on multiple driving offences.
Tyson John Tahana (front) copped a blunt reality check when he faced court on multiple driving offences.
Crime

Road ends for miner with 'breath-takingly terrible' past

Sherele Moody
by
17th May 2019 2:48 PM | Updated: 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Queensland mine worker with a "breath-takingly terrible" driving history and criminal past will be off the road for two years.

Brisbane District Court Judge Julie Dick delivered Tyson John Tahana a blunt reality check while sentencing him on multiple driving charges.

"It is make or break time - you either get a job, start to live a normal life or this will be your life - coming to court and going back to jail," Judge Dick told the former Mackay-North Queensland mine worker on Friday.

The 27-year-old spent the past 13 months in prison in the lead-up to his time in the dock.

He was busted in April last year driving a stolen BMW around Windsor in Brisbane and during that time he repeatedly refused to pull over when police indicated him to do so.

When he was finally caught, officers discovered shotgun shells and 9mm ammunition in the car.

The offending was the latest in a long list of bad behaviour for the father of one.

The court was told he had been crime free for a while, but just before this offending he fell into the wrong crowd.

This was triggered by a relationship break-up and an injury that left him unable to work.

"It is probably not even worth telling you, but your traffic history is terrible and your criminal history is breath-taking," Judge Dick told Tahana.

Tahana was sentenced to two years in jail with immediate parole due to time served.

He was disqualified from driving for two years. - NewsRegional

More Stories

court crime driving offences roads tyson john tahana
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

    Politics All the information you need to know for this year's federal election and coverage of the events as they happen

    Reports of accident on Gladstone-Monto Road

    premium_icon Reports of accident on Gladstone-Monto Road

    News Emergency crews are currently on the scene

    • 17th May 2019 4:16 PM
    'Slightly favoured': Experts and bookie share Flynn insights

    premium_icon 'Slightly favoured': Experts and bookie share Flynn insights

    News Political academics weigh in on the state of play in Flynn.

    • 17th May 2019 4:05 PM
    O'Dowd promises $30k for VMR Round Hill

    premium_icon O'Dowd promises $30k for VMR Round Hill

    News Slipway funding would go ahead if LNP are re-elected.

    • 17th May 2019 3:00 PM