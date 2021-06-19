Road cops target border hoppers

Queensland policed have randomly stopped more than 100 vehicles to check their border declaration pass. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

Motorists are being tracked before they enter Queensland, with more than 100 vehicles pulled over as police clamp down on illegal border hoppers.

Overnight, Queensland’s new border pass rules came into force as Sydney’s Waverley council area joined Greater Melbourne as a designated hotspot.

Anyone from there will be prevented from entering the state, while returning residents who have been in the Waverley LGA or Greater Melbourne will be forced into hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Superintendent Rhys Wildman say police are using vehicle monitoring technology to track cars. Picture: Jerad Williams

From 1am on Saturday, anyone entering Queensland must complete a border declaration pass within 72 hours before arriving.

To ensure compliance with border pass regulations, police had been more vigilant on the roads and were randomly stopping motorists crossing the border, Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman said.

He said in the 24 hours until 5pm on Friday, police had pulled over 101 vehicles.

“We’re using vehicle monitoring technology, so we’re tracking vehicles coming from interstate on the borders … using the static and mobile targeted and random patrols intercepting vehicles,” Superintendent Wildman said.

Police inspect vehicles at NSW-Qld border at Coolangatta in January when barriers were erected. It would take Queensland police, if required, just 24 hours to reinstall barriers. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

“We had intercepted 101 vehicles here on the Gold Coast and … none those vehicles were actually turned around, which is a really good thing.”

He said there were no plans to install sentry points at border crossings although they could be installed within a day if needed.

“Now we are planned and prepped to do that within a 24 hour period, we can have the barriers back up if required … but we are hoping not go down that path,” Superintendent Wildman said.

The ramping up of border patrols comes a day after two Victorians were collectively fined $8,000 for making a false border pass declaration.

The husband and wife travelled through NSW and on to the Sunshine Coast earlier this month without a travel exemption, putting the state on high alert of a potentially deadly outbreak.

They both tested positive to coronavirus.

