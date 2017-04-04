ROAD CONDITIONS: Driving in and out of Gladstone today?

MAJOR roads in the Rockhampton region are still expected to be cut in coming days despite a revision of the expected Fitzroy River flood peak to 9.0 metres.



Transport and Main Roads will enact the Yeppen Floodplain bridges traffic management plan on Tuesday 4 April 2017 ahead of the closure of the low level sections on the Bruce Highway.



This means both north and southbound traffic, on the Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton will use the high level Yeppen South and North bridges.



Floodwater is expected to inundate Lower Dawson Road (and Gladstone Road) on Tuesday, and all traffic, including heavy vehicles will be diverted to Upper Dawson Road at Jellico Street.



For northbound road users, traffic diversion and advisory signage will be in place at the intersection of Upper Dawson Road and Penlington Street:

heavy vehicles will be directed onwards to Derby Street and back onto Bruce Highway (George Street).

will be directed onwards to Derby Street and back onto Bruce Highway (George Street). light vehicles will detour via Penlington, Davis, Canning and Denham Streets back to the Bruce Highway.

All Bruce Highway southbound traffic will travel via Derby Street and Upper Dawson Road to detour around low-level flooding on Gladstone Road and Lower Dawson Road, then rejoin the highway at Yeppen North bridge.



Whilst the detour is in place, Upper Dawson Road (and local streets on the detour route) will have a reduced speed limit of 40km p/h.



TMR are working with Queensland Police Service and Rockhampton Regional Council to mitigate heavy vehicle impacts in Rockhampton once the traffic management changes are in place.



Temporary No Standing/No Parking signage is being putting in place along Upper Dawson Road. In preparation for this changed traffic condition, TMR requests residents and businesses on Upper Dawson Road to please remove parked cars from the road corridor while the traffic detour is in place. We ask that you remove your vehicle on Tuesday prior to the traffic switch.



All residents and business owners on Upper Dawson Road are reminded to be aware of increased traffic flows during this temporary detour, and to take extra care when entering and exiting their property.



For further information contact: Fitzroy District on 4931 1500.