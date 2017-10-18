ROAD CLOSURES: Captain Creek under water and rising

LATEST | Awoonga Dam spills, expected to rise another metre by tonight

6.45am | FLASH flooding at Colosseum and Miriam Vale has led to the closure of the Bruce Hwy between Lavendar Rd and House Creek in all directions to all traffic.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads expects delays.

The Bruce Hwy is also closed in all directions at Kolan River at Lowmead. TMR expects long delays due to this closure.

All lanes along the Bruce Hwy at Calliope are currently affected by heavy rain. Delays in the vicinity of Brendonna Rd are expected in all directions.

Flood damage at Creevey Dr, Captain Creek Arty Cipak

The Bruce Hwy at Calliope has also been closed at Ginger Beer Creek Culvert in both directions due to the flash flooding in the area.

Water over the road around the Sheep Station Creek Bridge Construction has led to the closure of Dawson Hwy at Mt Alma in both directions.

Round Hill Rd at Captain Creek has been closed in all directions too. Reports from Gladstone Police Station state Captain Creek is completely under water, with water levels going up.

Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd is closed to all traffic in both directions due to flooding. The main closures are in place in the Berajondo, Miriam Vale, Rosedale and Taunton areas.

Gladstone Monto Road at Kalpower has also been closed in both directions due to flooding.

This list of road closures will be updated throughout the day:

Bruce Hwy - CLOSED at Colosseum / Miriam Vale between Lavendar Rd and House Creek. Delays expected.

Bruce Hwy - CLOSED at Lowmead at Kolan River. Long delays expected

Bruce Hwy - ALL LANES AFFECTED at Calliope in the vicinity of Brendonna Rd. Delays expected.

Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd - CLOSED at Meadowvale / Oakwood. Water over the road. Delays expected.

Bruce Hwy - CLOSED at Calliope at Ginger Beer Creek Culvert. Delays expected.

Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd - CLOSED at Berajondo / Miriam Vle / Rosedale / Taunton. Delays expected.

Bindaree Rd - CLOSED at Miriam Vale / Mt Tom.

Blackman Gap Rd - CLOSED at Colosseum.

Dawson Hwy - CLOSED at Mt Alma at Sheep Station Creek Bridge Construction. Delays expected.

Gladstone Monto Rd - CLOSED at Kalpower in both directions. Delays are expected.

Gladstone Monto Rd - CLOSED at Bancroft. Delays expected.

Gladstone Monto Rd - CLOSED at Boyne Valley. 200mm of water over the bridge. Long delays are expected.

Gentle Annie Rd - CLOSED between Raglan and Ambrose.

Gorge Rd - CLOSED at Lowmead.

House Creek Bridge - CLOSED at Miriam Vale. Delays are expected.

Kalpower Rd - CLOSED at Kalpowar / Molangul. Delays expected.

Kokotungo Don River Rd - CLOSED at Kokotungo.

Lowmead Rd - CLOSED at Colosseum.

Oconnor Rd - CLOSED at Benaraby. Delays expected.

Racecourse Rd - CLOSED at Calliope.

Round Hill Rd - CLOSED at Captain Creek. Long delays expected.

Rosedale Rd - CLOSED at Yandaran. Delays expected.

Stowe Rd - CLOSED at Calliope.

Schilling Lane - CLOSED at River Ranch.

Taragoola Rd - CLOSED at Calliope.

Turkey Beach Rd - CLOSED at Foreshores.