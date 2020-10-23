ROAD CLOSURES: Weekend travel to be impacted

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has released information regarding road closures in the Gladstone region this weekend.

Work is progressing on the Gladstone Benaraby Road, Philip Street Duplication Project.

As part of these activities, Philip Street will be temporarily closed between Waterson Drive and Hibiscus Ave from 6am to 6pm on the following dates:

– Saturday, October 24 and 25;

– Saturday October 31 and November 1;

– Saturday November 7 and 8.

Detours will be put into place to direct traffic around the works and there may be minor traffic delays.

Alternative routes have been allocated for B-Double trucks that use Philip Street.

A department spokesman said residents could expect extra traffic movements in the area as a result of the road closures.

Coinciding with the commencement of work to the duplication project, traffic management of Trinity Place will start on October 24.

The management has been put in place to allow for the excavation and stabilisation of the rock wall adjacent to Trinity Place and Philip Street.

Works will require a partial road closure and a give way sign will be installed at the top of Trinity Place to allow vehicles to travel safely one way for part of Trinity Place.

This is expected to be in place for about eight weeks and motorists can expect minor delays.

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.