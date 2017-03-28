ROAD CLOSURES: Water over some roads in the region

WITH rain now falling steadily in the Gladstone region, people need to drive to conditions.
Most roads remain open, however some do have water over them and people are being urged to drive to conditions.
Road conditions:
Blackgate Road, Wooderson - closed
O'Connor Road, Benaraby - open with caution, water over road
Calliope Station Road, Mt Alma - open with caution, water over road
Raglan Station Road, Raglan - open with caution
Raglan Station Road, Ambrose - open with caution
Gladstone-Monto Road - Boyne Valley - open with caution, water over road
Lindherr Road - Yarwun - Open with caution
Calliope River Road, Yarwun Township - open with caution Yes
Quarry Road, Yarwun - open with caution
Boyles Road, West Stowe - open with caution
Darts Creek Road, Darts Creek- open with caution
Nichols Road, Mt Larcom - open
Mt Alma Road at Larcom Creek, East End - open with caution
For up to date traffic information, visit qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.