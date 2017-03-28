ROAD CLOSURES: Water over some roads in the region

Be careful as there is water over some roads in the region.

WITH rain now falling steadily in the Gladstone region, people need to drive to conditions.

Most roads remain open, however some do have water over them and people are being urged to drive to conditions.

Road conditions:

Blackgate Road, Wooderson - closed

O'Connor Road, Benaraby - open with caution, water over road

Calliope Station Road, Mt Alma - open with caution, water over road

Raglan Station Road, Raglan - open with caution

Raglan Station Road, Ambrose - open with caution

Gladstone-Monto Road - Boyne Valley - open with caution, water over road

Lindherr Road - Yarwun - Open with caution

Calliope River Road, Yarwun Township - open with caution Yes

Quarry Road, Yarwun - open with caution

Boyles Road, West Stowe - open with caution

Darts Creek Road, Darts Creek- open with caution

Nichols Road, Mt Larcom - open

Mt Alma Road at Larcom Creek, East End - open with caution

For up to date traffic information, visit qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.