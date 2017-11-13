Road closures in region this week

Formals are back and road closures will be in place this week.

TEMPORARY road closures are set to hit the region throughout the week, as schools hold their formals.

On Tuesday, Goondoon St, between Yarroon and Roseberry Sts, will be closed from 5-8pm as Gladstone State High School holds their event.

On Wednesday, Hayes Ave at Boyne Island, will be closed from 3.30-8pm.

The road will be shut between Wyndham Ave and Gilbert Ct for Tannum Sands State High School's formal.

On the same night, Goondoon St, will again be closed from 5-7pm for Chanel College's big function.

On Friday Toolooa State High School's formal is on and Gladstone's main street will be closed from 4.30-7.30pm, between Yarroon and Roseberry Sts.

Gladstone Regional Council has warned people they may experience delays because of the closures.

People are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly.