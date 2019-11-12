Road closures in NSW and QLD due to fires

A NSW Rural Fire Service truck in Torrington, near Glen Innes. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

These are the road closures as a result of the NSW and Queensland bushfire emergency, as of Tuesday, November 12.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid any areas affected by fires, with conditions changing rapidly.

Experts have warned that the worst is yet to come in both states and motorists should be prepared for road closures to change.

Check the latest traffic information for NSW here and for Queensland here.

NEW SOUTH WALES

• Walcha to Wauchope: The Oxley Highway is closed between Brackendale Road and The Paddock Road

• Bald Nob to Eatonsville: Gwydir Highway is closed between Bald Nob Road and Tindal Road

• Tingha to Guyra: Guyra Road is closed

• Comboyne to Cedar Party: Comboyne Road is closed between Sunrise Lane and Colling Road

• Walcha to Bago: The Oxley Highway is closed between Brackendale Road and Comboyne Road

• Elands to Marlee: Bulga Road is closed between Middlebrook Road and Colling Road

• Burrell Creek to Purfleet: The Bucketts Way is closed between Gloucester Road and Manning River Drive

• East of Nimbin: Tuntable Falls Road and Tuntable Creek Road are closed

• Rainbow Flat: The Lakes Way is closed between Pacific Highway and Failford Road

• Wallabi Point: Saltwater Road is closed between Old Bar Road and Wallabi Point

• Lower Creek to Yarravel: Kempsey Road/Armidale Road is closed between Raspberry Road and Link Road

• Harrington to Crowdy Head: Crowdy Head Road is closed

• Coutts Crossing to Clouds Creek: Armidale Road is closed

• Buccarumbi to Bald Nob: Old Glen Innes Road and Old Grafton Road are closed between Buccarumbi Bridge and Gwydir Highway

• Upper Fine Flower: Clarence Way closed between Carnham Road and Baryulgil

• Telegraph Point: Red Hill Road is closed from Rollands Plains Road and Cooperabung Range Road