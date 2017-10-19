ROAD CLOSURES: Gladstone Monto Rd bridge 200mm under water

Road closures across central Queensland. Department of Transport and Main Roads

ROAD closures around the region are still prominent, with flash flooding affecting several areas in central Queensland.

However, several roads that were inundated with rainwater yesterday and Tuesday are open once more.

See the extensive list below, which will be updated throughout the day.

Closures:

Bajool Port Alma Rd - CLOSED at Bajool Weir.

Bindaree Rd - CLOSED at Miriam Vale and Mt Tom.

Blackman Gap Rd - CLOSED at Colosseum.

Bruce Hwy - FLASH FLOODING at Calliope. Delays expected.

Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd - CLOSED at Berajondo, Miriam Vale, Rosedale and Taunton. Delays expected.

Chamberlain Rd - CLOSED at Burua.

Collingwood Lane - CLOSED at Boyne Valley.

Friswell Rd - CLOSED at Burua.

Gentle Annie Rd - CLOSED at Ambrose and Raglan.

Gladstone Monto Rd - CLOSED at Kalpowar and Bancroft. Delays expected for the latter.

Gladstone Monto Rd - CLOSED at Boyne Valley with 200mm of water over bridge. Long delays expected.

Gorge Rd - CLOSED at Taunton and Lowmead.

Goodman Rd - CLOSED at Mt Larcom. Bridge or culvert damaged.

Grayson Rd - CLOSED at Burua.

Hills Rd - CLOSED at Euleilah.

Kalpowar Rd - CLOSED at Kalpowar and Molangul. Delays expected.

Lowmead Rd - CLOSED at Colosseum.

Marble Creek Bridge - CLOSED at Boynedale (Gladstone Monto Rd). Use alternative route.

Norton Rd - CLOSED at Boyne Valley.

Oconnor Rd - CLOSED at Benaraby.

Old Ten Chain Rd - CLOSED at Calliope.

Pikes Crossing Rd - CLOSED at Benaraby.

Racecourse Rd - CLOSED at Calliope.

Round Hill Rd - CLOSED at Captain Creek.

Roffey Rd - CLOSED at Calliope.

Stowe Rd - SLIPPERY SURFACE at Calliope.

Tableland Rd - CLOSED at Wooderson.

Targinnie Rd - CLOSED at Targinnie.

The Narrows Rd - CLOSED at Mt Larcom.

Turkey Beach Rd - CLOSED at Foreshores.

Parkers Lane - CLOSED at Thangool.