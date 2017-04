ROAD CLOSURES: Five still closed after wet weather

Wood Street, Barney Point was flooded last week. Some roads in the region remain closed.

AFTER last week's torrential rain some roads in the region remain closed.

However, most are open with caution including the road from Miriam Vale to the turnoff to Agnes Water and from Agnes Water towards Bundaberg.

Five roads in the Gladstone region remain closed, and extreme caution is advised for people driving on Blackmans Gap Rd - House Creek, Miriam Vale.

Despite major flooding predicted for the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, the Bruce Hwy remains open.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said the flooding in Rockhampton was not an issue Gladstone people had to be concerned about.

Central region:

Gordon Rd, Burua - open with caution

Friswell Rd, Burua - open with caution

Chamberlain Rd, Burua - open with caution

McGrath Rd, Burua - open with caution

Jefferis Rd, Beecher - open with caution

Booroo Rd, O'Connell - open with caution

Wester region:

Raglan Station Rd, Ambrose - closed

O'Conner Rd, Benaraby - open with caution

Mt Alma Rd, Bracewell - open with caution

Dawson Hwy, Calliope - open with caution

Schilling Lane, Calliope - open with caution

Tablelands Rd, Calliope - open with caution

Taragoola Rd, Calliope - open with caution

Stowe Rd, Calliope - open with caution

Calliope River Rd, Calliope - open with caution

Racecourse Rd, Calliope - open with caution

Weeroona Rd, Calliope - open with caution

Old Coach Rd, Calliope - open with caution

Gladstone-Monto Rd, Calliope to Boyne Valley - open with caution

Popenia Rd, Darts Creek - open with caution

Darks Ck Rd, Darts Creek - open with caution

Mt Alma Rd, East End - closed

Calliope Station Rd, Mt Alma - closed

The Narrows Rd, Mt Larcom - open with caution

Goodman Rd, Mt Larcom - open with caution

Raglan Station Rd, Raglan - closed

Gentle Annie Rd, Raglan - open with caution

Targinnie Rd, Targinnie - open with caution

Blackgate Rd, Wooderson - closed

Southern Region:

Fingerboard Rd, Miriam Vale - open with caution

Bindaree Rd - Thee Mile Bridge, Miriam Vale - open with caution

Blackmans Gap Rd - House Creek, Miriam Vale - open with extreme caution

Gorge Rd - Baffle Creek Bridge, Lowmead - closed

Lowmead Rd - various locations, Colesseum - open with caution

Reed Bed Rd - Lagoon Creek, Bororen - open with caution

Koorawatha Drive, Bororen - open with caution

Tableland Rd - Essendean Bridge, Mt Maria - open with caution

Coast Rd, Baffle Creek - open with caution

Deepwater Rd, Deepwater - open with caution

Turkey Beach Rd, Turkey Beach - open with caution

Hills Road - Bridge, Baffle Creek - open

Tableland Road - Bottle Creek Bridge, Rosedale - open with caution

Roundhill Road, Oyster Creek - open with caution