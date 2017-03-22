ROAD CLOSURES: Drivers warned as roads go under in Gladstone region

Roads are closed due to wet weather in the Gladstone region.

ROADS are going under in Gladstone as the big wet continues today.

Drivers have been urged to stay safe on the road, and to remember if it's flooded, forget it.

Here are the current road closures in the Gladstone region, according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads:

ROADS CLOSED:

O'Connor Road, Benaraby

Schilling Lane, River Ranch

Blackgate Road, Wooderson

Calliope Station Road, Mount Alma

Darts Creek Road, Ambrose

Raglan Station Road, Raglan

The Narrows Road, Targinnie

WARNINGS:

Adverse driving conditions due to slippery surface

Glenlyon Rd, Sun Valley

Grayson Rd, Burua

Sawmill Rd, Calliope

Taragoola Rd, Calliope

Old Ten Chain Road, Calliope

Pot holes:

Bruce Hwy at Bajool Midgee has a reduced speed limit to 60km/h in both directions due to pot holes and road damage.