ROAD CLOSURES: Drivers warned as roads go under in Gladstone region

ROADS are going under in Gladstone as the big wet continues today.
Drivers have been urged to stay safe on the road, and to remember if it's flooded, forget it.
Here are the current road closures in the Gladstone region, according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads:
ROADS CLOSED:
O'Connor Road, Benaraby
Schilling Lane, River Ranch
Blackgate Road, Wooderson
Calliope Station Road, Mount Alma
Darts Creek Road, Ambrose
Raglan Station Road, Raglan
The Narrows Road, Targinnie
WARNINGS:
Adverse driving conditions due to slippery surface
Glenlyon Rd, Sun Valley
Grayson Rd, Burua
Sawmill Rd, Calliope
Taragoola Rd, Calliope
Old Ten Chain Road, Calliope
Pot holes:
Bruce Hwy at Bajool Midgee has a reduced speed limit to 60km/h in both directions due to pot holes and road damage.