ROAD CLOSURES: Fingerboard Rd open, more inspections under way

RELATED | Lake Awoonga business owner plays the waiting game

AS THE rain eases off throughout the region, things are starting to clear up with several roads already re-opened this morning.

As of 7.40am, Needle Flats Rd was deemed safe, meaning the road from Agnes Water to Miriam Vale is now open.

Mayor Matt Burnett told residents via his Facebook Page that council staff are also currently inspecting Fingerboard Rd, with the intention to open it up as soon as it is safe to do so.

See the extensive list of road closures below, which will be updated throughout the day.

Agnes Water

Fingerboard Rd to Round Hill Rd - OPEN with caution

Berajondo Rd to Rosedale at Murrays Creek - CLOSED

Tablelands Rd 2km south of Fingerboard intersection - CLOSED

Ambrose

Dundee Rd - CLOSED

Baffle Creek

Hills Rd - CLOSED

Baffle Creek Bridge

Gorge Rd - CLOSED

Benaraby

Pikes Crossing Rd - CLOSED

O'Connor Rd - CLOSED



Boyne Island

Findling Rd - OPEN with caution

Boyne Valley

Cedarvale Rd - CLOSED

Collingwood Land - CLOSED

Norton Rd - CLOSED

Bracewell

O'Donohue Rd - CLOSED

Burua

Gordon Rd - CLOSED

Friswell Rd - CLOSED

Chaimberland Rd - CLOSED

Grayson Rd - CLOSED

Old Coach Rd - CLOSED

Calliope

Taragoola Rd - OPEN with caution

Schilling Lane - OPEN with caution

Racecourse Rd - OPEN to local traffic (4WD access only)

Stowe Rd - OPEN with caution

Gentle Annie at 4 Mile Ck - CLOSED

Gentle Annie at Raglan Ck - CLOSED

Dawson Hwy - OPEN with caution

Tableland Rd at Futter Ck - CLOSED

Old Ten Chain Rd - CLOSED

Cockeye Rd - OPEN with caution

Brendonna Rd - OPEN with caution

Roffy Rd - CLOSED

Mortimer Rd - OPEN with caution

Sawmill Rd - OPEN with caution

Captains Creek

Round Hill Rd at Oyster Ck - OPEN with caution

Essendean Bridge - CLOSED

Fingerboard Rd (at House Creek, Alligator Flats) - CLOSED

Needle Flats Rd - OPEN with caution

Colosseum

Bruce Hwy at Colosseum Ck - OPEN

Glen Eden

Bukkan Rd - OPEN with caution



Kirkwood

Boundary Rd - OPEN with caution

Koowin Dr - OPEN with caution

Mt Alma Neill Creek Road Open with caution (4WD only)

Lowmead

Lowmead Rd (north and south) - CLOSED

Miriam Vale

Fingerboard Rd - CLOSED

Bindaree Rd at 3 Mile Ck - CLOSED

Blackmans Gap Rd - CLOSED

Mt Larcom

Goodman Rd - OPEN with caution

The Narrows Rd - OPEN with caution

O'Connell

Booroo Rd - CLOSED

Glenlyon Rd - OPEN with caution

Sirriss Rd - OPEN with caution

Sky Ring Hill Rd - OPEN with caution

Toowell Rd - OPEN with caution

South Trees

Pony Club Rd - OPEN with caution

Wapentake Rd - OPEN with caution

Targinnie

Targinine Rd - OPEN with caution

Taunton

Gorge Rd at Fingerboard Rd - CLOSED

Turkey Beach

Turkey Beach Rd at 12 Mile Creek - OPEN with caution

Wurdong Heights

Butcher Rd - OPEN with caution

McCarthy Rd - OPEN with caution