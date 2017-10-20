ROAD CLOSURES: Fingerboard Rd open, more inspections under way

RELATED | Lake Awoonga business owner plays the waiting game
AS THE rain eases off throughout the region, things are starting to clear up with several roads already re-opened this morning.
As of 7.40am, Needle Flats Rd was deemed safe, meaning the road from Agnes Water to Miriam Vale is now open.
Mayor Matt Burnett told residents via his Facebook Page that council staff are also currently inspecting Fingerboard Rd, with the intention to open it up as soon as it is safe to do so.
See the extensive list of road closures below, which will be updated throughout the day.
Agnes Water
- Fingerboard Rd to Round Hill Rd - OPEN with caution
- Berajondo Rd to Rosedale at Murrays Creek - CLOSED
- Tablelands Rd 2km south of Fingerboard intersection - CLOSED
Ambrose
- Dundee Rd - CLOSED
Baffle Creek
- Hills Rd - CLOSED
Baffle Creek Bridge
- Gorge Rd - CLOSED
Benaraby
- Pikes Crossing Rd - CLOSED
- O'Connor Rd - CLOSED
-
Boyne Island
- Findling Rd - OPEN with caution
Boyne Valley
- Cedarvale Rd - CLOSED
- Collingwood Land - CLOSED
- Norton Rd - CLOSED
Bracewell
- O'Donohue Rd - CLOSED
Burua
- Gordon Rd - CLOSED
- Friswell Rd - CLOSED
- Chaimberland Rd - CLOSED
- Grayson Rd - CLOSED
- Old Coach Rd - CLOSED
Calliope
- Taragoola Rd - OPEN with caution
- Schilling Lane - OPEN with caution
- Racecourse Rd - OPEN to local traffic (4WD access only)
- Stowe Rd - OPEN with caution
- Gentle Annie at 4 Mile Ck - CLOSED
- Gentle Annie at Raglan Ck - CLOSED
- Dawson Hwy - OPEN with caution
- Tableland Rd at Futter Ck - CLOSED
- Old Ten Chain Rd - CLOSED
- Cockeye Rd - OPEN with caution
- Brendonna Rd - OPEN with caution
- Roffy Rd - CLOSED
- Mortimer Rd - OPEN with caution
- Sawmill Rd - OPEN with caution
Captains Creek
- Round Hill Rd at Oyster Ck - OPEN with caution
- Essendean Bridge - CLOSED
- Fingerboard Rd (at House Creek, Alligator Flats) - CLOSED
- Needle Flats Rd - OPEN with caution
Colosseum
- Bruce Hwy at Colosseum Ck - OPEN
Glen Eden
- Bukkan Rd - OPEN with caution
Kirkwood
- Boundary Rd - OPEN with caution
- Koowin Dr - OPEN with caution
- Mt Alma Neill Creek Road Open with caution (4WD only)
Lowmead
- Lowmead Rd (north and south) - CLOSED
Miriam Vale
- Fingerboard Rd - CLOSED
- Bindaree Rd at 3 Mile Ck - CLOSED
- Blackmans Gap Rd - CLOSED
Mt Larcom
- Goodman Rd - OPEN with caution
- The Narrows Rd - OPEN with caution
O'Connell
- Booroo Rd - CLOSED
- Glenlyon Rd - OPEN with caution
- Sirriss Rd - OPEN with caution
- Sky Ring Hill Rd - OPEN with caution
- Toowell Rd - OPEN with caution
South Trees
- Pony Club Rd - OPEN with caution
- Wapentake Rd - OPEN with caution
Targinnie
- Targinine Rd - OPEN with caution
Taunton
- Gorge Rd at Fingerboard Rd - CLOSED
Turkey Beach
- Turkey Beach Rd at 12 Mile Creek - OPEN with caution
Wurdong Heights
- Butcher Rd - OPEN with caution
- McCarthy Rd - OPEN with caution