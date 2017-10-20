27°
Critical Alert

ROAD CLOSURES: Fingerboard Rd open, more inspections under way

Friday's road closures.
Friday's road closures. Gladstone Regional Council
Sarah Steger
by

RELATED | Lake Awoonga business owner plays the waiting game

AS THE rain eases off throughout the region, things are starting to clear up with several roads already re-opened this morning.

As of 7.40am, Needle Flats Rd was deemed safe, meaning the road from Agnes Water to Miriam Vale is now open.

Mayor Matt Burnett told residents via his Facebook Page that council staff are also currently inspecting Fingerboard Rd, with the intention to open it up as soon as it is safe to do so.

See the extensive list of road closures below, which will be updated throughout the day.

Agnes Water

  • Fingerboard Rd to Round Hill Rd - OPEN with caution
  • Berajondo Rd to Rosedale at Murrays Creek - CLOSED
  • Tablelands Rd 2km south of Fingerboard intersection - CLOSED

Ambrose

  • Dundee Rd - CLOSED

Baffle Creek

  • Hills Rd - CLOSED

Baffle Creek Bridge

  • Gorge Rd - CLOSED

Benaraby

  • Pikes Crossing Rd - CLOSED
  • O'Connor Rd - CLOSED
  •  

Boyne Island

  • Findling Rd - OPEN with caution

Boyne Valley

  • Cedarvale Rd - CLOSED
  • Collingwood Land - CLOSED
  • Norton Rd - CLOSED

Bracewell

  • O'Donohue Rd - CLOSED

Burua

  • Gordon Rd - CLOSED
  • Friswell Rd - CLOSED
  • Chaimberland Rd - CLOSED
  • Grayson Rd - CLOSED
  • Old Coach Rd - CLOSED

Calliope

  • Taragoola Rd - OPEN with caution
  • Schilling Lane - OPEN with caution
  • Racecourse Rd - OPEN to local traffic (4WD access only)
  • Stowe Rd - OPEN with caution
  • Gentle Annie at 4 Mile Ck - CLOSED
  • Gentle Annie at Raglan Ck - CLOSED
  • Dawson Hwy - OPEN with caution
  • Tableland Rd at Futter Ck - CLOSED
  • Old Ten Chain Rd - CLOSED
  • Cockeye Rd - OPEN with caution
  • Brendonna Rd - OPEN with caution
  • Roffy Rd - CLOSED
  • Mortimer Rd - OPEN with caution
  • Sawmill Rd - OPEN with caution

Captains Creek

  • Round Hill Rd at Oyster Ck - OPEN with caution
  • Essendean Bridge - CLOSED
  • Fingerboard Rd (at House Creek, Alligator Flats) - CLOSED
  • Needle Flats Rd - OPEN with caution

Colosseum

  • Bruce Hwy at Colosseum Ck - OPEN

Glen Eden

  • Bukkan Rd - OPEN with caution

      
Kirkwood

  • Boundary Rd - OPEN with caution
  • Koowin Dr - OPEN with caution
  • Mt Alma Neill Creek Road Open with caution (4WD only)

Lowmead

  • Lowmead Rd (north and south) - CLOSED

Miriam Vale

  • Fingerboard Rd - CLOSED 
  • Bindaree Rd at 3 Mile Ck - CLOSED
  • Blackmans Gap Rd - CLOSED

Mt Larcom 

  • Goodman Rd - OPEN with caution
  • The Narrows Rd - OPEN with caution

O'Connell

  • Booroo Rd - CLOSED
  • Glenlyon Rd - OPEN with caution
  • Sirriss Rd - OPEN with caution
  • Sky Ring Hill Rd - OPEN with caution
  • Toowell Rd - OPEN with caution

South Trees

  • Pony Club Rd - OPEN with caution
  • Wapentake Rd - OPEN with caution

Targinnie

  • Targinine Rd - OPEN with caution

Taunton

  • Gorge Rd at Fingerboard Rd - CLOSED

Turkey Beach

  • Turkey Beach Rd at 12 Mile Creek - OPEN with caution

Wurdong Heights

  • Butcher Rd - OPEN with caution
  • McCarthy Rd - OPEN with caution

Related Items

Topics:  department of transport and main roads flooding gladstone queensland racq road closures weather

Gladstone Observer
TRAGIC: 'Window of survivability' passes for fishermen

TRAGIC: 'Window of survivability' passes for fishermen

Dive squad, water vessels, helicopter and vehicles on shore part of search for six missing men

Local disaster group says recovery phase on way as rain dwindles

Police Creek.

Planning for what comes next is what the group is focussing on.

Girl, family shattered as cows swept away by floodwater

Jess Keenan and her family watched on as three of their cows floated away in floodwater at their Lowmead property.

Four cows were swept away by floodwater.

'We are part of the solution': Gladstone and Queensland leading the way in gas

A plant operator working at APLNG.

Gladstone MP says Qld is key to gas industry.

Local Partners