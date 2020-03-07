Menu
Flooded Road
Road closures and water over road warnings for Central Queensland

Kerri-Anne Mesner
7th Mar 2020 9:59 AM

With lots of rainfall forecast for Central Queensland this weekend, it is also expected there will be some road closures or warnings about water over the road.

Here is a list of what is closed or has warnings issued by Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads as of 9.35am Saturday, March 7:

 

Neils Road, Barmaryee has water over the road. Long-term flooding. Proceed with caution.

Closed - Flash flooding on Stanage Bay Road, Canoona

Closed - Flash flooding, Old Byfield Road, Lake Mary

Closed - Flash flooding, Waterpark Road, Byfield

Long term flooding at Tungamull on Keppel Sands Road between Hoffman Road and Tranquil Valley Road. Proceed with caution.

 

Outside Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast:

 

OPEN WITH WARNINGS:

Capricorn Hwy, Comet, due to long-term flooding

Burnett Hwy, at Biloela/Dululu, due to flash flooding

Baralaba Woorabinda Rd, Alberta, due to flash flooding

Capricorn Hwy, Willows, due to long-term flooding

Blackwater Rolleston Road, Blackwater/Rolleston/Stewarton

Brief Street/Capricorn Highway/ Gregory Highway at Emerald/Port Wine due to long-term flooding

Baralaba Banana Road, Banana due to flash flooding

 

 

CLOSED:

 

Carmila West Road/ Upper Carmila West Road, Carmila due to long-term flooding

Croydon Street/Saint Lawrence Croydon Road at Lotus Creek/Saint Lawrence due to flash-flooding

Ripplebrook Rd, Saint Lawrence, due to flash flooding

Duaringa Baralaba Road, Barnard due to flash flooding

Defence Road, Camboon/Cracow due to flash flooding

Majors Road, Carmila, due to long-term flooding

Ogmore Connection Road, Ogmore, due to flash flooding

May Downs Road, May Downs, due to long-term flooding

Dawson Development Road, Nandowrie, due to long-term flooding

Raglan Station Road, Raglan, due to flash flooding

Gentle Annie Road, Raglan, due to long-term flooding.

Hourigan Creek Road, Raglan, due to long-term flooding

Raglan Station Road, Ambrose/Raglan, due to long term flooding

The Narrows Road, Mount Larcom, due to long-term flooding

Nichols Rd, Targinnie, due to long-term flooding

Boyles Road, West Stowe, due to long-term flooding

