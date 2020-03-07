Road closures and water over road warnings for Central Queensland
With lots of rainfall forecast for Central Queensland this weekend, it is also expected there will be some road closures or warnings about water over the road.
Here is a list of what is closed or has warnings issued by Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads as of 9.35am Saturday, March 7:
Neils Road, Barmaryee has water over the road. Long-term flooding. Proceed with caution.
Closed - Flash flooding on Stanage Bay Road, Canoona
Closed - Flash flooding, Old Byfield Road, Lake Mary
Closed - Flash flooding, Waterpark Road, Byfield
Long term flooding at Tungamull on Keppel Sands Road between Hoffman Road and Tranquil Valley Road. Proceed with caution.
Outside Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast:
OPEN WITH WARNINGS:
Capricorn Hwy, Comet, due to long-term flooding
Burnett Hwy, at Biloela/Dululu, due to flash flooding
Baralaba Woorabinda Rd, Alberta, due to flash flooding
Capricorn Hwy, Willows, due to long-term flooding
Blackwater Rolleston Road, Blackwater/Rolleston/Stewarton
Brief Street/Capricorn Highway/ Gregory Highway at Emerald/Port Wine due to long-term flooding
Baralaba Banana Road, Banana due to flash flooding
CLOSED:
Carmila West Road/ Upper Carmila West Road, Carmila due to long-term flooding
Croydon Street/Saint Lawrence Croydon Road at Lotus Creek/Saint Lawrence due to flash-flooding
Ripplebrook Rd, Saint Lawrence, due to flash flooding
Duaringa Baralaba Road, Barnard due to flash flooding
Defence Road, Camboon/Cracow due to flash flooding
Majors Road, Carmila, due to long-term flooding
Ogmore Connection Road, Ogmore, due to flash flooding
May Downs Road, May Downs, due to long-term flooding
Dawson Development Road, Nandowrie, due to long-term flooding
Raglan Station Road, Raglan, due to flash flooding
Gentle Annie Road, Raglan, due to long-term flooding.
Hourigan Creek Road, Raglan, due to long-term flooding
Raglan Station Road, Ambrose/Raglan, due to long term flooding
The Narrows Road, Mount Larcom, due to long-term flooding
Nichols Rd, Targinnie, due to long-term flooding
Boyles Road, West Stowe, due to long-term flooding