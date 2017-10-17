ROAD CLOSURES: Rising waters cut off Gladstone region towns

WRONG WAY, GO BACK: Senior Constable Colleen Smith of the Gladstone Scene of Crime unit snapped this photo of the Dawson Hwy at Burua earlier this year.

WRONG WAY, GO BACK: Senior Constable Colleen Smith of the Gladstone Scene of Crime unit snapped this photo of the Dawson Hwy at Burua earlier this year. Gladstone Police

SEVERAL roads across the southern Gladstone region have been closed due to flooding.

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging wind remains in place, as well as a flood watch for coastal catchments including the Calliope River, Boyne River, and Baffle Creek.

This list of road closures will be updated throughout the day.

The following roads are closed as of 10.18AM:

Bindaree Rd at Miriam Vale/Mt Tom

Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd at Berajondo, miriam Vale, Rosedale and Taunton

Bruce Hwy at Lowmead/Miriam Vale - open with hazard warning due to pot holes

Rosedale Rd at Yandaran

Round Hill Rd at Oyster Ck, Captain Creek

Hills Rd at Baffle Ck - water levels rising

Fingerboard Rd at Miriam Vale

Gorge Rd, Baffle Ck Bridge at Lowmead

Cnr Gorge Rd, Fingerboard Rd at Taunton

Turkey Beach Road at 12 Mile Creek

Lowmead Rd, Lowmead - closed north and south

Blackman Gap Rd at Miriam Vale and Collosseum

FLOOD CAM: Hills Rd at Baffle Ck. Gladstone Regional Council

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.