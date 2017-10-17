ROAD CLOSURES: Rising waters cut off Gladstone region towns

SEVERAL roads across the southern Gladstone region have been closed due to flooding.
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging wind remains in place, as well as a flood watch for coastal catchments including the Calliope River, Boyne River, and Baffle Creek.
This list of road closures will be updated throughout the day.
The following roads are closed as of 10.18AM:
Bindaree Rd at Miriam Vale/Mt Tom
Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd at Berajondo, miriam Vale, Rosedale and Taunton
Bruce Hwy at Lowmead/Miriam Vale - open with hazard warning due to pot holes
Rosedale Rd at Yandaran
Round Hill Rd at Oyster Ck, Captain Creek
Hills Rd at Baffle Ck - water levels rising
Fingerboard Rd at Miriam Vale
Gorge Rd, Baffle Ck Bridge at Lowmead
Cnr Gorge Rd, Fingerboard Rd at Taunton
Turkey Beach Road at 12 Mile Creek
Lowmead Rd, Lowmead - closed north and south
Blackman Gap Rd at Miriam Vale and Collosseum
This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.