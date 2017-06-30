24°
UPDATE: Lane reopened, excavator remains in trench

Sarah Steger
| 30th Jun 2017 2:32 PM Updated: 4:20 PM
An excavator has been driven a little close to the edge
An excavator has been driven a little close to the edge

4.20pm: POLICE have reopened the Lord St lane closed earlier this afternoon.

The digger itself remains in the trench.

3.20pm: POLICE are currently directing traffic on Lord St after a digger fell into a pit on the corner of Lord St and Hanson Rd.

A Gladstone police spokesman said "one lane is currently closed while they (crews and contractors) figure out how to pick up the digger."

A passerby and member of the public let The Observer know about the incident earlier this afternoon, saying, "they're digging a trench or something and I think he's gone just a touch too far."

3pm: AN EXCAVATOR has been driven a little too close to the edge and fallen into a large trench in Gladstone this afternoon.

One police crew is currently at the scene on the corner of Lord St and Hanson Rd.

It appears that a meeting is currently being held to determine the best course of action in removing the vehicle from the large hole in the ground.

The lane on Lord St closest to the marina is expected to close once a crane is ready to start extracting the excavator. 

Once the removal is started, traffic delays are expected to occur. 

The extraction could reportedly take up to 20 minutes.

Updates to follow.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  police road closures

