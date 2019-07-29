Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Road closed and workers hurt after crane rollover

by Jack Lawrie
29th Jul 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men are being treated for serious injuries in a crane rollover that has closed a major Far North Queensland road.

Ambulances were called to Paddys Green on Mareeba Dimbulah Road just after 9.30am.

The two patients, believed to be in their thirties and forties both suffered head injuries, with one also having suffered multiple chest injuries.

A QAS spokeswoman said the rescue helicopter is en route.

Mareeba Dimbulah Road is currently closed in both directions at Paddys Green, just west of Mareeba.

More Stories

crane rollover editors picks fnq injured

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day a number of people appear in Gladstone court, on a range of different charges and matters.

    WEATHER: What's in store for Gladstone?

    premium_icon WEATHER: What's in store for Gladstone?

    Weather We have the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology

    Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

    premium_icon Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

    News What's in store for the future of Marley Brown Oval

    VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

    VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

    News This is how you can benefit from becoming a volunteer for VMR