NRL Rd 12 - Knights v Sea Eagles
NRL Rd 12 - Knights v Sea Eagles
Sport

RLPA hits back over foul play crackdown

by Matt Logue
3rd Jun 2021 12:05 PM | Updated: 12:53 PM

The Rugby League Players’ Association has hit back at claims it failed to respond to the NRL about a meeting between the game’s powerbrokers and the players regarding the code’s high tackle crackdown.

It has been reported that the association received an invitation to meet with NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo on May 18, but the association didn’t respond to Abdo’s request.

It comes as several high-profile players, including association president Daly Cherry-Evans, have publicly criticised Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys for failing to consult the players on the crackdown.

The association has copped heavy criticism for not informing the playing group about the meeting with Abdo.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been heavily criticised. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys has been heavily criticised. Picture: Jonathan Ng

However, the association insists it has been in regular contact with NRL officials about the game’s crackdown.

“The suggestion that this meeting request has not been responded to by the RLPA is false and misleading,” the statement read.

“The RLPA has been in contact with the NRL on several occasions regarding this meeting and other associated matters.”

Reports emerged last weekend that some of the biggest stars in the game were furious over a lack of communication before the NRL’s sudden rule changes and crackdown on foul play before Magic Round in Brisbane.

Cherry-Evans was rumoured to be the leader of the player angst, which he denied on NRL 360 on Wednesday night.

The Sea Eagles skipper also stressed that he was supportive of the NRL’s crackdown on foul play.

The association echoed Cherry-Evans’s sentiments.

“Players leaders are fully aware and supportive of the RLPA’s approach to gather key priorities from the collective to present in this proposed meeting,” the statement read.

“The RLPA is extremely disappointed by this misrepresentation of the facts and continue to welcome the opportunity to present an accurate account on matters when they are involved.”

 

Originally published as RLPA hits back over foul play crackdown

