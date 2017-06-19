Rivers to roll out Gladstone welcome wagon

Speculation continues to spread that Rivers and Millers are coming to Gladstone

SPECULATION continues to spread that major retailers Rivers and Millers are on their way to Gladstone.

The Observer understands the two Speciality Fashion Group outlets are on the lookout for premises in the city.

It has also been reported that workers are already in town and fitting out a Rivers store.

Despite repeated calls to the Speciality Fashion Group, The Observer has been unable to obtain confirmation their stores will be coming to Gladstone after an anonymous source spoke to The Observer on Friday.

In a year where we've seen all too many retailers closing up shop in Gladstone, the possibility of these two outlets opening couldn't come at a better time.

Rivers is a men's, women's and children's clothing and footwear retailer with about 160 stores already in Australia.

The Specialty Fashion Group currently has Katies and Crossroads stores in town.

Offering clothing for both men and women, Rivers would be a welcome addition in Gladstone balancing out the already existing two SFG brands selling clothing predominantly for women.

Between the reopening of Gladstone's Crossroads shop last week and the already trading Katies shop on Goondoon St, it seems SFG is a group locals are already more than familiar with.

Crossroads was forced to vacate its premises at The Valley shopping centre earlier this year after flooding caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie damaged the shop.

Store manager Danielle Rive said it was Crossroads' Gladstone customers who helped the business through its time of adversity.