Rivers to open in Gladstone tomorrow

SIGN US UP: Rivers is returning to Gladstone.

GET ready guys and girls, Gladstone's newest clothing store Rivers will open its doors at 8.30am tomorrow.

The store is in Gladstone's Night Owl Centre on the Dawson Hwy and is run by Specialty Fashion Group.

Rivers has previously run in Gladstone at the same centre.

The chain is a men's, women's and children's clothing and footwear retailer with about 160 stores already in Australia.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said it was fantastic to see such a big retailer returning to Gladstone.

"Obviously there's some businesses that have closed down in Gladstone, and that's part and parcel of what's happened with the LNG industry, but there are businesses opening,” he said.

"There is a positive outlook for Gladstone.”

Councillor Burnett said having companies this size choosing to invest in Gladstone was a good sign.

"It's not the only one that's opened, we've had things like Rocksalt in Tannum Sands, we've had some small businesses in Goondoon St too,” he said.

"We've taken a hit with our economy but things are turning around and I can see now that people are seeing what I'm seeing, and hopefully they come along with us.”

Cr Burnett took his Facebook followers on a video tour through the store on Wednesday and there were more than 3000 views.