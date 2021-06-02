Riverlink bashing was ‘loathsome bullying behaviour’

Steven James Carter leaves court after being sentenced for assault causing bodily harm.

The unprovoked beating of a teenage boy in Ipswich has been called out as "loathsome bullying behaviour," by Queensland Chief Judge Brian Devereaux.

The last of three offenders was dealt with by Ipswich District Court this week, four years after the attack.

Steven James Carter, 29, now living in Devonport, travelled from Tasmania for sentence and pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm to a 16-year-old in Ipswich on March 16, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Jacqueline Malouf said Carter had criminal history, with 11 entries in the Magistrates Court, and one from Ipswich District Court.

In 2013 he was sentenced to a three-month suspended jail term by the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court for assault causing bodily harm while armed.

In that assault a computer tower was thrown at the victim's head who suffered a large cut and lost consciousness.

Ms Malouf said the victim was punched and kicked numerous times.

She said Carter received an 18-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, for charges of assault causing bodily harm when finalised by Ipswich District Court in October 2019.

Ms Malouf said the unrelated charge before the court involved a group assault involving two juveniles and an adult female on a 16-year-old, with Carter then aged 24.

She said they had all been socialising after school at Riverlink Shopping Centre when some members of the group began verbally abusing the victim.

He was pushed, then punched to the head, before being knocked to the ground and punched several times.

Ms Malouf said Carter and the female punched the youth 10 to 15 times as he lay on the ground, with the female offender also kneeing him to his eye and ribs.

When the youth got up from the ground to try and leave Carter punched him in the head causing a cut to his left ear.

"It was unprovoked, protracted, and would have been terrifying for him when aged 16," she said.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said there was no evidence to suggest Carter had committed offences while living in Tasmania.

A report spoke of his cannabis use and struggle with drugs, along with mental health issues and ADHD.

Mr Seaholme said he did not know why the matter was not finalised with other charges in October 2019.

He said an appropriate penalty was six months jail, suspended for 12 months.

Chief Judge Brian Devereaux said the facts of the matter did Carter no credit.

"For the third time you are before the court for serious violence," he said.

"You and three others set upon him. Called him a faggot c**t, and dog.

"A person threw a punch knocking him to the ground."

Chief Judge Devereaux spoke of the punches the youth suffered and that when he got up to walk away Carter punched him.

"This is loathsome bullying behaviour," he said.

Chief Judge Devereaux noted that Carter had a very unfortunate upbringing.

Carter was sentenced to a six-month jail order, suspended for 12 months.