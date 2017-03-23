BREAKING: Popular Gladstone facility flooded

IT ONLY took a matter of hours for the entrance to the Harbour City BMX track to turn into a raging torrent.
This is not the first time the club, situated off Mercury St in Sun Valley, has had its BMX track cut off to the general public due to wet weather.
The below picture shows what the entry looked like just prior to 9:30am:
Then only three hours later at 12:30pm, what was a small tributary had turned into a fierce river of rainwater:
The water is linking up with nearby Tigalee Creek, as river banks around the region begin to swell.
More to follow...