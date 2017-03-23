BREAKING: Popular Gladstone facility flooded

IT ONLY took a matter of hours for the entrance to the Harbour City BMX track to turn into a raging torrent.

This is not the first time the club, situated off Mercury St in Sun Valley, has had its BMX track cut off to the general public due to wet weather.

Harbour City BMX club: Water rages in front of the Harbour City BMX club. Blocking entry to the facility.

The below picture shows what the entry looked like just prior to 9:30am:

HAZARD: Water is threatening to block the entry to the Harbour City BMX club. This isn't the first time this has happened and the club president is calling for action from the Council. Picture taken at 9:23am. Matt Harris

Then only three hours later at 12:30pm, what was a small tributary had turned into a fierce river of rainwater:

Floodwater rises outside the Gladstone BMX track Matt Harris

The water is linking up with nearby Tigalee Creek, as river banks around the region begin to swell.

More to follow...