Junior footy clash ruined by brawl between rival parents
Crime

Rival parents brawl on field at Brisbane junior league game

by Brayden Heslehurst
10th May 2021 11:22 AM
A Brisbane junior rugby league game has been ruined after a fight broke out between parents which left one man hospitalised with significant injuries.

Police are searching for a 36-year-old Logan man after the incident at an Under-13s Division 1 game between Wynnum Manly and Logan Brothers at Kitchener Park in Wynnum yesterday.

Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter could confirm the altercation was between two spectators in the stands before it was taken onto the field.

"A Logan spectator or supporter has had an altercation with people from Wynnum in grandstands, where there was an argument which has then turned physical and gone on into the field of play," he said.

"The person from Wynnum was then hit in the face and taken away in ambulance with significant injuries.

Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)
"We have certain witnesses to the incident but if anyone has more information please contact police.

"We're treating the incident very seriously, we're concerned about the conduct of adults at a sporting event involving teenagers and we won't be tolerating this sort of behaviour.

working with the club to address any behaviour."

The victim was a 35-year-old Manly West man, who is believed to be having facial surgery today.

There was also a second victim, a 59-year-old woman from Hemmant, who received minor injuries after the male victim fell on top of her while in the stands.

Originally published as Rival parents brawl on field at Brisbane junior league game

