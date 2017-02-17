Rival DJs to dish up weekly opinion piece

BRING IT ON: Hit FM's Ben Norris and 4CC's Michael J Bailey have a healthy radio rivalry.

BOTH Hit FM's Ben Norris and 4CC's Michael J Bailey enjoy a healthy rivalry in the breakfast radio game but they'll soon be on the same team.

From Saturday, 'MJ' will join The Observer team as a weekly columnist, joining Ben who currently appears in Monday's newspaper.

While they work at vastly different radio stations, appealing to contrasting demographics, both disc jockeys are on the same page when it comes to speaking (and now writing) from their hearts.

Never short of words and capable of spinning a great yarn or two, MJ is looking forward to stirring up a bit of "mischief” with his column.

"I want to write what people are thinking on the streets but aren't game to say themselves,” he said.

"I've always spoken my mind and that's what I'm trying to encourage.

"There's lots of stories out there which go unreported, so why not give them a soapbox via MJB.”

Ben, meanwhile, who has been a columnist since late last year, strives to keep his column focussed on the day-to-day events of life that people are able to relate to.

"There's a lot of negative news so I try making it fun, light and positive to read,” he said.

"Hopefully when people are reading it they think 'that happens to me too'.”