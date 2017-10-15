27°
News

VEHICLE ROLLOVER: Intoxicated driver crashes car into gully

Sarah Steger
by

A CAR involved in a single-vehicle crash wound up in a gully in Agnes Water early this morning.

About 1.57am, police and Queensland Ambulance Services responded to reports of a vehicle rollover at Countess Russell Crescent and Innamincka Way.

Once they arrived, paramedics attended to the male driver, who had suffered some minor bruising due to the crash.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the 51-year-old man was clearly intoxicated, and returned a blood-alcohol content reading of 1.33%.

The driver was issued a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 6.

Topics:  agnes water alcohol ambulance crash drunk driving intoxicated over the limit police traffic

Gladstone Observer
Caltex servo sign swallowed up by flames

Caltex servo sign swallowed up by flames

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the Kirkwood Caltex service station this morning after a passerby noticed one of the servo's signs was on fire.

Former Chanel student, mum of 8, dies in skydive tragedy

Kerri Pike with her father Brian Whelan (dec). Mr Whelan was the founder of Gladstone Brothers Rugby League Club.

Skydive victim identified as former Gladstone woman, Kerri Pike

Downpour fails to rain on Toyworld's parade

The wet weather did not put a damper in Saturday's Toy World's grand opening in Gladstone.

Families braved Saturday's downpour to get a glimpse inside Toyworld

'It's not even raining': Downpour fails to dampen spirits

Wet weather fails to put a damper on festivities at Boyne Island.

Festival-goers refuse to let the wet weather put a damper on things.

Local Partners