VEHICLE ROLLOVER: Intoxicated driver crashes car into gully

A CAR involved in a single-vehicle crash wound up in a gully in Agnes Water early this morning.

About 1.57am, police and Queensland Ambulance Services responded to reports of a vehicle rollover at Countess Russell Crescent and Innamincka Way.

Once they arrived, paramedics attended to the male driver, who had suffered some minor bruising due to the crash.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the 51-year-old man was clearly intoxicated, and returned a blood-alcohol content reading of 1.33%.

The driver was issued a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 6.