Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Risk of tsunami in Gladstone within 50 years is 'high'

Tsunamis have caused a huge amount of damage around the world.
Tsunamis have caused a huge amount of damage around the world. DITA ALANGKARA
Chris Lees
by

IN STARTLING new information, there is more than a 20 per cent chance of a potentially-damaging tsunami impacting Gladstone in the next 50 years.

The information comes from ThinkHazard! - a new web-based tool enabling non-specialists to consider the impacts of disasters on new development projects.

The tool was developed by the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery, in partnership with a number of organisations including the World Bank Group.

The public can look at the risk of disasters that places throughout Australia and the world are facing.

The risk of tsunami is high, according to the website.

"Based on this information, the impact of tsunami must be considered in different phases of the project for any activities located near the coast," it reads.

"Project planning decisions, project design, and construction methods must take into account the level of tsunami hazard. Further detailed information should be obtained to adequately account for the level of hazard."

There has been a tsunami warning for Gladstone before.

 

Chris Lees

In April 2007, Gladstone and large parts of the east coast were placed on tsunami watch after an undersea earthquake near the Solomon Islands sparked fears of a tidal wave.

 

Chris Lees

In October 2009, two earthquakes near Vanuatu saw coastal communities put on notice between Gladstone and Bowen. Although the tsunami watch was cancelled after just an hour.

Warnings have happened before

Coastal flooding, cyclone and wildfire risks are all considered high in Gladstone too.

Extreme heat is rated medium, while the risks of river and urban flooding is low.

According to ThinkHazard! the risk of an earthquake or water scarcity are very low.

Topics:  gladstone tidal wave tsunami weather

Gladstone Observer
New Queens Hotel owners try to sell it 10 days after buying

New Queens Hotel owners try to sell it 10 days after buying

TEN days after purchasing the Queens Hotel, the new owners placed it back on the market for more than $2.75 million.

Gladstone High's first Prom night taxi in 33 years

GRATEFUL: Lochlan Thomas and Paula Matthews with Djarwyn Pegler before heading to Gladstone State High School prom night at the GECC.

This Prom memory will last a lifetime

ALP and LNP talk lifting education outcomes for all students

Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Labor would employ 3,700 new teachers but Tim Nicholls said she has simply confirmed what is already in the existing budget.

Opposing views on what needs to happen with education.

Peer pressure prompts high-risk behaviour at Schoolies

Doctors are urging teenagers to stay safe at Schoolies by learning to say no to their mates

Doctors urge teens to stay safe at Schoolies by learning to say 'no'

Local Partners