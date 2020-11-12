Rising star’s new album exposes dark side of industry

Sunshine Coast's own Caitlyn Shadbolt's second album Stages is out now. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Sunshine Coast's own Caitlyn Shadbolt's second album Stages is out now. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Country star and Coast local Caitlyn Shadbolt is over the moon after the launch of her new album, but she admits there was a serious side to the release.

Stages is a fitting name for the pop country rising star's second album release as it encapsulates her many life chapters.

"I feel like the songs on the album are like a 'Dear diary' situation for me," she said.

Shadbolt claimed to have written "close to 100 songs" for the album and she is happy with the 10 that made the final cut.

But there was one track the 25-year-old said was most poignant.

The emotional tune Blurry Vision highlights the devastating impact of suicide within the music industry.

Shadbolt felt compelled to write the song after seeing too many of her industry friends take their lives.

"I wrote it last year, it seemed to be every week someone else had taken their life," she said.

"It is always the person you would never expect - you just never see it coming.

"I had a writing session the next day and I could not write about anything else.

Shadbolt said Thirsty Merc guitarist Matt Smith was front-of-mind when she was putting down the lyrics for the song.

"It was kind of my way of saying, 'don't you dare think about doing that'," she said.

The former X Factor star understood why the music industry could get the better of some artists, admitting she experienced overwhelm on occasion.

"When you put a creative person into the industry it is you can see how it might boil over," Shadbolt said.

"You can feel trapped or lost or really stuck."

Anyone experiencing issues is urged to phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.